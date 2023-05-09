Introducing the technology behind watsonx.ai, IBM’s AI and data platform for enterprise

We stand on the frontier of an AI revolution. Over the past decade, deep learning arose from a seismic collision of data availability and sheer compute power, enabling a host of impressive AI capabilities. But we’ve faced a paradoxical challenge: automation is labor intensive. It sounds like a joke, but it’s not, as anyone who has tried to solve business problems with AI may know.

Traditional AI tools, while powerful, can be expensive, time-consuming, and difficult to use. Data must be laboriously collected, curated, and labeled with task-specific annotations to train AI models. Building a model requires specialized, hard-to-find skills — and each new task requires repeating the process. As a result, businesses have focused mainly on automating tasks with abundant data and high business value, leaving everything else on the table. But this is starting to change.

The emergence of transformers and self-supervised learning methods has allowed us to tap into vast quantities of unlabeled data, paving the way for large pre-trained models, sometimes called “foundation models.” These large models have lowered the cost and labor involved in automation.

Foundation models provide a powerful and versatile foundation for a variety of AI applications. We can use foundation models to quickly perform tasks with limited annotated data and minimal effort; in some cases, we need only to describe the task at hand to coax the model into solving it.

But these powerful technologies also introduce new risks and challenges for enterprises. Many of today’s models are trained on datasets of unknown quality and provenance, leading to offensive, biased, or factually incorrect responses. The largest models are expensive, energy-intensive to train and run, and complex to deploy.

We at IBM have been developing an approach that addresses core challenges for using foundation models for enterprise. Today, we announced watsonx.ai, IBM’s gateway to the latest AI tools and technologies on the market today. In a testament to how fast the field is moving, some tools are just weeks old, and we are adding new ones as I write.

What’s included in watsonx.ai — part of IBM’s larger watsonx offerings announced this week — is varied, and will continue to evolve, but our overarching promise is the same: to provide safe, enterprise-ready automation products.

It’s part of our ongoing work at IBM to accelerate our customers’ journey to derive value from this new paradigm in AI. Here, I’ll describe our work to build a suite of enterprise-grade, IBM-trained foundation models, including our approach to data and model architectures. I’ll also outline our new platform and tooling that enables enterprises to build and deploy foundation model-based solutions using a wide catalog of open-source models, in addition to our own.