Gen AI: Your new creative partner?

As artificial intelligence continues to reshape industries, its impact on creativity has been a hot topic of debate. Can machines truly be creative? Or will they simply mimic human ingenuity? A new study published in Nature Human Behaviour sheds light on this question, suggesting that generative AI might be more of a creative collaborator than a replacement.

Researchers put ChatGPT, the popular AI chatbot, through its paces, pitting it against Google searches and unaided human thinking. The result? Large language models (LLMs) came out on top, helping people generate more creative ideas across a range of tasks.

In one experiment, participants were challenged to design a new toy using everyday items like paper clips and water bottles. The LLM-assisted group’s ideas sparkled, rated 10% more creative by judges than those relying on Google.

But here’s the kicker: ChatGPT held its own even in tasks thought to need a human touch. When asked to repurpose sentimental items, the AI-assisted responses still scored higher on the creativity scale.