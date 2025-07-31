TF: A criticism when it comes to responsible AI governance is the stifling of innovation. Could you describe this balance of ethics and creativity?

PB: I think that when people are critical about the subject of AI ethics and governance, or critical about the subject of regulation when it comes to AI, they have expressed concerns about the stifling of innovation and creativity. But I would point to the 75% failure stat that many analysts' references.

75% of investments in AI fail. They get stuck. They get stuck in proof of concept. They never bring the expected ROI that investors are seeking. And one of the core reasons why they fail is because they haven't earned people's trust or people are OVERLY trusting of the AI.

The primary goal should be to choose the right AI to solve the problem that will augment our intelligence, and then to do that AI right by doing the hard work required to earn people’s trust. There is no easy button here.

AI systems need to be secure against adversaries. They need to reflect intent appropriately. They need to have fair outcomes, be transparent and truly explainable, and maintain our data privacy. Agents need to be observable so we can track what is actually happening. And yes, given the insatiable appetite that AI has for energy and water, we need these systems to also be environmentally sustainable.

You cannot have trust without having accountability. I have written extensively on the subject of accountability, and we have released many IBV papers on this subject. Gartner just this year published an excellent paper detailing to their clients how to hold vendors contractually accountable for AI outcomes.

And as I mentioned earlier, none of this is easy. There is no easy button to develop AI in a way that is worthy of our trust, but the effort is critically important. And once you do the foundational effort, THEN you can go fast as explained well in this race car track analogy. Especially as new technologies like agentic AI continue to evolve, more governance will be necessary.