Accelerate release lifecycle with pathway to deploy: Part 1

For many enterprises, the journey to cloud reduces technical debt costs and meets CapEx-to-OpEx (link resides outside ibm.com) objectives. This includes rearchitecting to microservices, lift-and-shift, replatforming, refactoring, replacing and more. As practices like DevOps, cloud native, serverless and site reliability engineering (SRE) mature, the focus is shifting toward significant levels of automation, speed, agility and business alignment with IT (which helps enterprise IT transform into engineering organizations).
Many enterprises struggle to derive real value from their cloud journeys and may continue to overspend. Multiple analysts (link resides outside ibm.com) have reported that over 90% of enterprises continue to overspend in cloud, often without realising substantial returns.
The true essence of value emerges when business and IT can collaborate to create new capabilities at a high speed, resulting in greater developer productivity and speed to market. Those objectives require a target operating model. Rapidly deploying applications to cloud requires not just development acceleration with continuous integration, deployment and testing (CI/CD/CT), It also requires supply chain lifecycle acceleration, which involves multiple other groups such as governance risk and compliance (GRC), change management, operations, resiliency and reliability. Enterprises are continuously looking for ways that empower product teams to move from concept to deploy faster than ever.
Enterprises often retrofit cloud transformation elements within existing application supply chain processes rather than considering new lifecycle and delivery models that are suited for speed and scale. The enterprises that reimagine the application lifecycle through an automation-first approach encourage an engineering-driven product lifecycle acceleration that realizes the potential of cloud transformation. Examples include:
As enterprises embrace cloud native and everything as code, the journey from code to production has become a critical aspect of delivering value to customers. This intricate process, often referred to as the “pathway to deploy,” encompasses a series of intricate steps and decisions that can significantly impact an organization’s ability to deliver software efficiently, reliably and at scale. From architecture, design, code development, testing to deployment and monitoring, each stage in the pathway to deploy presents unique challenges and opportunities. As you navigate the complexities that exists today, IBM® aims to help you uncover the strategies and target state mode for achieving a seamless and effective pathway to deploy.
The best practices, tools, and methodologies that empower organizations to streamline their software delivery pipelines, reduce time-to-market, enhance software quality, and ensure robust operations in production environments will all be explored.
The second post in this series provides a maturity model and building blocks to help enterprises accelerate their software supply chain lifecycle in the ever-evolving landscape of enterprise cloud-native software development.
The diagram below summarizes a view of enterprise software development life cycle (SDLC) with typical gates. While the flow is self-explanatory, the key is to understand that there are several aspects of the software supply chain process that make this a combination of waterfall and intermittent agile models. The challenge is that the timeline for build-deploy of an application (or an iteration of that) is impacted by several first- and last -mile activities that typically remain manual.
The key challenges with the traditional nature of SDLC are:
The pathway to deploy target state requires a streamlined and efficient process that minimizes bottlenecks and accelerates software supply chain transformation. In this ideal state, the pathway to deploy is characterized by a seamless integration of design (first mile), as well as development, testing, platform engineering and deployment stages (last mile), following agile and DevOps principles. This helps accelerate deployment of code changes swiftly and automatically with necessary (automation-driven) validations to production environments.
IBM’s vision of target state prioritizes security and compliance by integrating security checks and compliance validation into the CI/CD/CT pipeline, allowing for early detection and resolution of vulnerabilities. This vision emphasizes collaboration between development, operations, reliability and security teams through a shared responsibility model. It also establishes continuous monitoring and feedback loops to gather insights for further improvement. Ultimately, the target state aims to deliver software updates and new features to end users rapidly, with minimal manual intervention and with a high degree of confidence for all enterprise stakeholders.
The diagram below depicts a potential target view of pathway to deploy that helps embrace the cloud-native SDLC model.
Key elements of the cloud-native SDLC model include:
By defining a structured pathway to deploy, organizations can standardize the steps involved in supply chain lifecycle, ensuring each phase is traceable and auditable. This allows stakeholders to monitor progress through distinct stages, from initial design to deployment, providing real-time visibility into the program’s status. Assigning ownership at each stage of the pathway to deploy ensures that team members are accountable for their deliverables, making it easier to track contributions and changes, as well as accelerating issue resolution with the right level of intervention. Traceability through the pathway to deploy provides data-driven insights, helping to refine processes and enhance efficiency in future programs. A well-documented pathway to deploy supports compliance with industry regulations and simplifies reporting, as each part of the process is clearly recorded and retrievable.
Read Part 2: Exploring the maturity model and realization approach