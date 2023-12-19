Accelerate release lifecycle with pathway to deploy: Part 1

For many enterprises, the journey to cloud reduces technical debt costs and meets CapEx-to-OpEx (link resides outside ibm.com) objectives. This includes rearchitecting to microservices, lift-and-shift, replatforming, refactoring, replacing and more. As practices like DevOps, cloud native, serverless and site reliability engineering (SRE) mature, the focus is shifting toward significant levels of automation, speed, agility and business alignment with IT (which helps enterprise IT transform into engineering organizations).

Many enterprises struggle to derive real value from their cloud journeys and may continue to overspend. Multiple analysts (link resides outside ibm.com) have reported that over 90% of enterprises continue to overspend in cloud, often without realising substantial returns.

The true essence of value emerges when business and IT can collaborate to create new capabilities at a high speed, resulting in greater developer productivity and speed to market. Those objectives require a target operating model. Rapidly deploying applications to cloud requires not just development acceleration with continuous integration, deployment and testing (CI/CD/CT), It also requires supply chain lifecycle acceleration, which involves multiple other groups such as governance risk and compliance (GRC), change management, operations, resiliency and reliability. Enterprises are continuously looking for ways that empower product teams to move from concept to deploy faster than ever.