5G advantages and disadvantages: What business leaders need to know

5G networks are divided into geographical sections known as cells. Within these cells, wireless devices like smartphones, tablets and computers connect to the internet or phone network by sending radio waves between a base station and an antennae. The underlying technology of a 5G network is the same as that of a 3G or 4G network, but its download speeds are much faster. Some 5G networks’ download speeds can reach as high as 10 gigabits per second (Gbps) if only a few devices are on the network.

As 5G technology reaches more and more customers and the number of applications that support it continues to grow, its popularity with telecommunications companies and Internet Service Providers (ISPs) is also expected to increase. In North America, for example, the most popular ISPs for home internet—Verizon, Google and AT&T—have already adopted it and more than 200 million homes subscribe to it (links resides outside ibm.com).

Three key functionalities set 5G technology apart:

Cellular standards Network slicing Private networks

Here’s a closer look at each of those areas, why they are unique to 5G and how they help the technology function.

New cellular standard

The 5G NR (New Radio) standard for cellular networks is the new radio access technology (RAT) specification built specifically for 5G mobile networks. In 2018, the 3rd Generation Partnership Project (3FPP) set out to develop a new global standard for mobile networks to guide the development of devices and applications on 5G networks. Today, cellular networks and manufacturers wishing to power or design 5G devices simply have to follow the 5G NR standard to be in compliance—increasing the ease and likelihood of 5G expansion. According to a recent report by Ericsson (link resides outside ibm.com), 45% of networks worldwide were 5G compatible by the end of 2023, with that number forecasted to rise to 85% by the end of the decade.

Network slicing

On a 5G network, operators can deploy several independent virtual networks on the same infrastructure, powering numerous business applications and enabling users to do even more complex tasks remotely than they can today. For example, enterprises that want to divide up wireless functionality by use case or business model can form a “collection” on a 5G network. Collections give users on that network a more reliable, consistent experience on the mobile device of their choice than would have been possible in previous generations of wireless technology.

Private networks

5G technology allows users to create a private network with enhanced personalization features, such as secure access, improved quality control and added mobility. Because of these features, private 5G is fast becoming popular with global enterprises who want all the power and features of 5G but with added security layers for their business. Private 5G networks let companies manage multiple devices, services and applications in a highly private, secure and efficient environment—more than any public network.