IBM Cloud VPC Solutions

Build the high-performance private cloud that you need, and keep the public cloud perks that you want
IBM Cloud® Virtual Private Cloud (VPC) is a highly resilient and highly secure software-defined network (SDN) on which you can build isolated private clouds for your business operations while maintaining essential public cloud benefits. You choose your compute, storage and networking resources and we provide maximum availability and scalability, plus various cost-effective options for your workload demands. IBM Cloud VPC is purpose-built for your IaaS, PaaS and hybrid cloud needs with solutions for VMware, SAP, IBM Z® and more.
IBM Cloud VPC has a global network of 6 multizone regions and 18 availability zones built to spec for quick access, low-cost migration, low latency and certified security.
Support hybrid or multicloud platforms. Streamline workloads across the entire IBM Cloud stack with solutions for VMware, SAP, IBM Z and more.
IBM Cloud VPC is a privately owned SDN with built-in security, regulatory compliance standards and multiple hardware and software solutions for confidential computing.
Migrate existing VMware workloads to IBM Cloud Bare Metal Servers for VPC while you maintain existing tools with dedicated, native servers. Upgrade to NSX-T for full control of your IP space and update at your pace with Kubernetes or Red Hat OpenShift container management platforms.
Use IBM Cloud Virtual Servers for VPC and VPC networking features for predictable, low-cost or no-cost data ingest and in-movement spends for a lower TCO you can count on each month.
Securely deploy sensitive data in the cloud with IBM Cloud Hyper Protect Virtual Servers for VPC and IBM Secure Execution for Linux Technology.
Scale multiple parallel tasks and reduce costs with dynamic, hybrid cloud capabilities to manage workloads and egress costs with IBM Cloud VPC infrastructure and IBM Spectrum® software.
Use GPUs on IBM Cloud to accelerate and securely scale generative AI and traditional AI workloads.
Highly scalable, single-tenant and multitenant virtual server instances built on Intel® Xeon® processors you can launch fast for maximum network isolation and control.
Complete data privacy and protection over your containerized workloads with sensitive data or business IPs.
True, dedicated, single-tenant servers with 100 Gbps uplinks ready in 10 minutes or less, built on 2nd Gen Intel® Xeon® Platinum 8260 CPUs.
High-performance block storage volumes with flexible IOPS options, high availability and encryption options.
Zonal, NFS-based file storage you can share with multiple virtual servers across multiple VPCs.
Flexible, cost-effective and scalable cloud storage for unstructured data without replication.
Application and network load balancers to distribute traffic and client requests across workloads and servers.
Pay as you use with flexible billing options, including hourly servers, tiered storage options and sustained billing. Your IBM Cloud VPC resources are priced separately and are included as part of your total IBM Cloud VPC charges. Service tiers are attached to your account, not to your VPCs.
