Supply chain visibility software and solutions

Supply chain visibility is the ability of stakeholders to access real-time data related to the order process, inventory management, delivery times and potential supply chain disruptions.
Lack of B2B transaction and inventory visibility is a significant challenge that could affect customer satisfaction. But with real-time insights from EDI data, which IBM AI helps correlate across disparate systems, business users can make faster transaction queries to speed resolution of shipment and order issues. Real-time intelligence, forecasting and actionable recommendations provided by embedded AI capabilities have already helped IBM clients reduce disruption mitigation time from days to hours. And new, data-driven insights can uncover optimization opportunities to increase efficiencies and reduce costs. IBM supply chain visibility solutions can also help you securely extend shared, real-time visibility to supply chain trading partners, service providers, distributors, suppliers and customers — while enabling traceability and ensuring authenticity — with blockchain.
Build resiliency into your entire supply chain with software solutions driven by AI-powered alerts and actionable insights from cycle-time predictions that use machine learning, pattern detection and historical trends to identify anomalies hidden in transaction data and predict future events.
Move beyond one-up, one-down visibility in your supply chain by enabling secure track and trace of products with a distributed, shared ledger that creates a single version of the truth for all participants and gives you near real-time insights into operations.
Evolve your supply chain planning and processes into intelligent workflows and visibility tools throughout your supply chain. IBM experts can help you take advantage of the benefits of supply chain visibility by building an adaptable and resilient supply chain.
