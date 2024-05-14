Today, Hendrickson submits an ASN to the truck manufacturing customer’s system and receives real-time confirmation that the ASN has loaded or has failed to load in the customer’s system, all during a single API call. Hendrickson can then resolve errors immediately, so that the ASN is available 100% of the time in the customer’s system when the shipment reaches the customer’s docking station. The ability to detect and eliminate errors saves both the customer and Hendrickson time and money. The customer is now looking at adding the API capability to other processes, beginning with its order processes.

Hendrickson employees are also happy with the B2B API gateway capability. If Hendrickson’s customer has other suppliers that are unable to convert to API connections, they must enter ASNs through the customer’s portal. Occasionally Hendrickson employees get emails prompting them to do so. According to Kannan: “We can tell them, ‘We’ve got this—you don’t have to do it because we are already compliant.’ They are always surprised and appreciative.”

With the hybrid translation capabilities provided by the IBM Sterling solution, the mapping process is seamless for Hendrickson. “We don’t have to change our ERP system at all. All the changes are managed by IBM,” says Kannan. “Once IBM receives a file that needs to be handled in a specific format, they create that capability. It’s all behind the scenes for us.”

The scalability of the B2B API gateway is a major benefit as well. In the near future, Hendrickson expects its current customer to request additional API capabilities that extend beyond ASNs and for other customers to begin requiring API mappings unique to their IT environments. “We don’t know when, but we imagine there are going to be many similar projects in the future,” says Kannan. “It’s one of the reasons we went with IBM rather than developing something internally. As a manufacturing company, we don’t have the IT expertise to match the volume we’re expecting. When we have new customers, we can hand them over to IBM to do the mapping to meet the customer’s requirements.”

“We have a great relationship with IBM,” he continues. “The moment we have an issue, we pick up the phone and call. The IBM team resolves the problem for us rapidly and at a reasonable cost. Right now we have a working API solution. And it doesn’t matter how we grow it, we will always reach out to IBM.”