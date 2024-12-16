Storage for server and desktop virtualization

Storage virtualization makes your data and storage resources for virtualized server and desktop environments secure, reliable and efficient.
Utilize cloud agility to maximize the value of your data from the edge to the cloud. With hybrid cloud and cloud-native data architecture, you can easily power all your apps, streamline data administration, and reduce silos and complexity to optimize your data center. Host-based all as-a-Service functionality is even possible.
Regardless of where your storage infrastructure resides, you can manage all your storage devices with the same tools, operating systems and interfaces as you would on-premises. This is made possible through virtual environments built with IBM Spectrum® Virtualize, the software powering the IBM FlashSystem®.
Reduce redundancy and unify the view of your storage environment and enable seamless data mobility and storage management both on-premises and cloud storage.
Smart, self-optimizing solution that is easily managed, enabling organizations to overcome physical storage device challenges through tiering to gain scalability.
Procure storage capacity on demand through virtual machines and combine the control of on-premises storage and the agility of cloud with IBM-maintained storage as a service.
Streamline and optimize storage services across environments with a consistent software-defined storage platform and predictive analytics from AI-powered IBM Storage Insights.
Achieve fast response times with low latency and high availability with industry-leading IBM FlashCore® technology and the end-to-end NVMe FlashSystem for mission-critical workloads.
Safeguarded Copy offers data protection, disaster recovery and reduces downtime with high performance, hardware-based encryption and immutable, isolated copies that can be quickly restored.
Boost your server and data resource capabilities with industry-leading IBM storage virtualization technology.
Take the product tour. The tour allows you interact with IBM FlashSystem. Explore modules covering server virtualization, storage virtualization software, system management, performance and more.
Schedule a no-cost 30-minute meeting with an IBM Storage representative.
VMware, the VMware logo, VMware Cloud Foundation, VMware Cloud Foundation Service, VMware vCenter Server, and VMware vSphere are registered trademarks or trademarks of VMware, Inc. or its subsidiaries in the United States and/or other jurisdictions.