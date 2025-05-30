NVIDIA AI storage solutions

Turbocharge AI results and NVIDIA GPU access with more data and accelerated global access
Accelerate AI and data-intensive workloads

IBM Storage Scale System 6000 is now a certified NVIDIA Cloud Partner (NCP) for HGX H100/H200/B200 systems, delivering high-performance, scalable IO for demanding AI training and inferencing workloads in the cloud.

To maximize AI performance, Storage Scale System 6000 supports NVIDIA GPUDirect Storage, enabling a direct data path between GPU memory and NVMe or NVMe-oF storage. This removes CPU and DRAM bottlenecks, ensuring faster data access for AI and HPC workloads.

Built for AI, high-performance computing, and analytics, IBM Storage Scale provides software-defined file and object storage, while its hardware implementation, Storage Scale System, is optimized for multi-GPU environments powered by NVIDIA HGX™. This seamless integration accelerates AI, complex simulations, and massive datasets.

Content-Aware IBM Storage Scale
Unlock the hidden value of your enterprise data.

Very little enterprise data is used to train the large language models underlying their chatbots and other AI assistants, limiting their business value. The content-aware storage capabilities in IBM Storage Scale address this challenge by extracting the semantic meaning hidden inside unstructured data so that AI assistants can automatically generate smarter answers.
Benefits
Improve efficiency

Build a sustainable, low-energy and high-performance infrastructure, that is flexible for multiple concurrent workloads.

Accelerate AI

Create an information supply chain for AI and the flexibility to access multiple data sources with a parallel high-performance platform.

Unleash the Enterprise Core

Create an open hybrid cloud that modernizes infrastructure with global data unification from edge to cloud.

Storage systems for NVIDIA Simplify your infrastructure by breaking down data silos to lower costs with one data platform and a single source of truth for your AI workloads.
IBM_spectrum_scale_laptop
IBM Storage Scale

Leverage a scale-out file and object, software-defined storage platform designed for AI, machine learning and high-performance computing workloads.

Elastic Storage System 5000SL - Left Facing with background
IBM Storage Scale System

Take advantage of an all-flash, hybrid elastic compute and storage building block to create high-performing clusters for IBM Storage Scale in a sustainable IT architecture.

Product Rendering of IBM Spectrum Fusion HCI Appliance with backgound
IBM Fusion

Experience the easiest way to deploy OpenShift applications and harness watson.x's AI capabilities, while seamlessly integrating virtualization and containerization.

Storage for AI_bkg
Storage for AI

Realize faster time to value for data with a unified storage platform that consolidates file, block and object data services and integrates with existing IT investments.

Meeting the demands of high-speed AI Continental accelerates AI training time 70% by optimizing its storage infrastructure.  
IBM named as an industry leader for 9 years in a row
Kwai Tsing Container Terminals from drone view

Gartner has recognized IBM as leader in distributed file and object storage for many consecutive years.

Take the next step

Learn how IBM Storage solutions can help you modernize for next-generation AI workloads without compromising.

