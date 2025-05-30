IBM Storage Scale System 6000 is now a certified NVIDIA Cloud Partner (NCP) for HGX H100/H200/B200 systems, delivering high-performance, scalable IO for demanding AI training and inferencing workloads in the cloud.

To maximize AI performance, Storage Scale System 6000 supports NVIDIA GPUDirect Storage, enabling a direct data path between GPU memory and NVMe or NVMe-oF storage. This removes CPU and DRAM bottlenecks, ensuring faster data access for AI and HPC workloads.

Built for AI, high-performance computing, and analytics, IBM Storage Scale provides software-defined file and object storage, while its hardware implementation, Storage Scale System, is optimized for multi-GPU environments powered by NVIDIA HGX™. This seamless integration accelerates AI, complex simulations, and massive datasets.