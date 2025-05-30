IBM Storage Scale System 6000 is now a certified NVIDIA Cloud Partner (NCP) for HGX H100/H200/B200 systems, delivering high-performance, scalable IO for demanding AI training and inferencing workloads in the cloud.
To maximize AI performance, Storage Scale System 6000 supports NVIDIA GPUDirect Storage, enabling a direct data path between GPU memory and NVMe or NVMe-oF storage. This removes CPU and DRAM bottlenecks, ensuring faster data access for AI and HPC workloads.
Built for AI, high-performance computing, and analytics, IBM Storage Scale provides software-defined file and object storage, while its hardware implementation, Storage Scale System, is optimized for multi-GPU environments powered by NVIDIA HGX™. This seamless integration accelerates AI, complex simulations, and massive datasets.
Very little enterprise data is used to train the large language models underlying their chatbots and other AI assistants, limiting their business value. The content-aware storage capabilities in IBM Storage Scale address this challenge by extracting the semantic meaning hidden inside unstructured data so that AI assistants can automatically generate smarter answers.
Build a sustainable, low-energy and high-performance infrastructure, that is flexible for multiple concurrent workloads.
Create an information supply chain for AI and the flexibility to access multiple data sources with a parallel high-performance platform.
Create an open hybrid cloud that modernizes infrastructure with global data unification from edge to cloud.
Leverage a scale-out file and object, software-defined storage platform designed for AI, machine learning and high-performance computing workloads.
Take advantage of an all-flash, hybrid elastic compute and storage building block to create high-performing clusters for IBM Storage Scale in a sustainable IT architecture.
Experience the easiest way to deploy OpenShift applications and harness watson.x's AI capabilities, while seamlessly integrating virtualization and containerization.
Realize faster time to value for data with a unified storage platform that consolidates file, block and object data services and integrates with existing IT investments.
Learn how IBM Storage solutions can help you modernize for next-generation AI workloads without compromising.