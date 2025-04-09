Mainframe storage solutions

Unbeatable combination. Enhancing performance, reliability and security ensuring the availability of critical business workloads
Full frame of server wall

IBM mainframe storage solutions for IBM Z and LinuxONE deliver unparalleled reliability, scalability, and security for your most demanding workloads. Designed to handle massive volumes of data with exceptional performance, our storage systems ensure your business operates smoothly, even in the face of rapid growth and complex transactions.

An integrated mainframe storage solution provides a cloud-native experience, encryption everywhere, cyber resilience, always-on availability and flexible deployment for businesses of all sizes.

Benefits

Availability Performance Innovation Ready for next generation workloads
IBM Storage Solutions for Mainframe
This is an image of a IBM Storage DS8000 10th Generation rack with transparent background.
IBM Storage DS8000
Latest innovation in enterprise-class storage designed to harness the full power of mainframe architectures, ensuring organizations have constant access to critical workloads, consistent and optimized data.
IBM Storage TS7770 - Right Facing
IBM TS7700
High performance All Flash and high capacity storage solutions to provide data protection and disaster recovery for your hybrid cloud with virtual tape or object store configurations.
Z + DS8000 + TS7700 = End-to-end integration for Storage Tiers IT leaders today have made data resilience a top priority; a mission-critical system is defined as an IT solution that is essential to the survival of a business. When a mission-critical system fails or is interrupted, business operations are significantly impacted. In a world where everything seems mission-critical and where business and technology must innovate together, that’s where you find DS8000 + IBM Z + TS7700 in the best integration by design in the market. 8-9's

With improved reliability and higher availability of up to 99.999999%

 20%

Up to 20% latency reduction​ with NVMe, PCIe Gen 4 and ZHyperlink​

 100%

100% Encryption Cyber Resilience. ZCyberVault and SafeGuarded Copy

2x

Up to 2X capacity in the same physical space​

Storage and LinuxONE

Scalable

Effortlessly expand your storage to meet growing business needs without compromising speed or efficiency

 Reliable

Achieve near-zero downtime with robust, fault-tolerant infrastructure built for 24/ 7 operations

 Secure

Protect sensitive data with advanced security features tailored to meet stringent compliance requirements

 High performance

Optimize your critical applications with storage solutions that handle high transaction volumes and complex workloads seamlessly

 Cost-effective

Lower your total cost of ownership with long-lasting, low-maintenance storage designed for efficiency

Storage and IBM Power Systems

Business continuity Storage efficiency Perfect integration
SAN Network solutions for mainframe

Take advantage of a smarter data center that improves performance, reliability, efficiency and cuts costs.
SAN42B-R7 hardware product photography leadspace
SAN42B-R7
Explore the industry.leading Generation 7 extension switch solution that provides cyber-resilient replication connectivity for enterprise storage
Photo of IBM SAN384C-6, storage networking
SAN384C-6
A next-generation system switching device designed specifically for large-scale storage netwroks. With added enterprise connectivity options, it provides flexible, stable support for IBM Z systems servers
Advantage

IBM is a Gartner Primary Storage Magic Quadrant Leader

Thanks to its broad portfolio of external enterprise storage arrays for the primary storage market, including IBM Storage DS8000, IBM has been named a Leader in the 2023 Gartner Primary Storage Magic Quadrant

 Learn more
Related poducts IBM Z systems
IBM z17™ makes more possible with next generation AI acceleration to enhance your hybrid cloud with advanced AI where it matters most.
IBM Power Systems
Respond faster to business demands, protect your data from core to cloud, and streamline insights and automation.
IBM LinuxONE 4
IBM LinuxONE 4 is a family of enterprise servers with advanced features including on-chip AI inferencing and industry-first, quantum-safe technologies
IBM Storage Networking
Optimize your storage infrastructure with unparalleled visibility, analytics, and end-to- end monitoring for complex storage environments
Resources IBM Storage Expert Care for IBM DS8000
IBM Storage Expert Care offers a simplified, standardized approach to service and support for select IBM Storage systems, helping optimize system availability and reduce costs.
Technology lifecycle services for IBM Storage
IBM provides support and services for IBM Storage products and solutions to help clients plan, deploy, support. optimize and refresh their IBM Storage solutions.
Next steps

Explore cyber-resilient mainframe storage and schedule a no-cost 30-minute meeting with an IBM Storage representative.
