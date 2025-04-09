IBM mainframe storage solutions for IBM Z and LinuxONE deliver unparalleled reliability, scalability, and security for your most demanding workloads. Designed to handle massive volumes of data with exceptional performance, our storage systems ensure your business operates smoothly, even in the face of rapid growth and complex transactions.
An integrated mainframe storage solution provides a cloud-native experience, encryption everywhere, cyber resilience, always-on availability and flexible deployment for businesses of all sizes.
Maximize the continuity of vital business operations through 8- 9's of data availability, multi-site replication, advanced data protection and data resilience capabilities.
Accelerate application responsiveness up to 73% more IOPs for high volume transaction processing with PCIe Gen 4 flash enclosure, while reducing transaction time with ZHyperlink up to 2.5X.
Latest integration from IBM’s research to improve the capabilities of your Z environment and Power Servers with IBM FlashCore Module technology delivering bus-speed performance, inline compression, data encryption, and more with the added ability to store 2x more data on the same physical space.
Seamless manage cutting-edge workloads, including Artificial Intelligence integrated with analytics tools to deliver insights and predictive capabilities, with reliability, high- performance storage solution for new, intensive workloads, including AI projects.
With improved reliability and higher availability of up to 99.999999%
Up to 20% latency reduction with NVMe, PCIe Gen 4 and ZHyperlink
100% Encryption Cyber Resilience. ZCyberVault and SafeGuarded Copy
Up to 2X capacity in the same physical space
Effortlessly expand your storage to meet growing business needs without compromising speed or efficiency
Achieve near-zero downtime with robust, fault-tolerant infrastructure built for 24/ 7 operations
Protect sensitive data with advanced security features tailored to meet stringent compliance requirements
Optimize your critical applications with storage solutions that handle high transaction volumes and complex workloads seamlessly
Lower your total cost of ownership with long-lasting, low-maintenance storage designed for efficiency
Better than 99.999999 (“eight nines”) availability with HyperSwap support for IBM AIX® and IBM i.
Thin provisioning and efficient reclaim of deleted space to make it available for reuse in IBM i.
Native format support of 520-byte block size for IBM i for superior performance and storage capacity utilization.
Take advantage of a smarter data center that improves performance, reliability, efficiency and cuts costs.
IBM is a Gartner Primary Storage Magic Quadrant Leader
Thanks to its broad portfolio of external enterprise storage arrays for the primary storage market, including IBM Storage DS8000, IBM has been named a Leader in the 2023 Gartner Primary Storage Magic Quadrant