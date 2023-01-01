Storage for containers

Bring persistent storage and data services to containers with data resilience
Accelerate modernization

IBM® Storage for Red Hat® OpenShift® helps teams build a robust, agile, on-premises hybrid cloud environment by unifying traditional and container storage and enabling easier deployment of enterprise-class scale-out microservices architectures. IBM supports CSI for its block and file storage families to improve container utilization in Kubernetes environments. Red Hat OpenShift supports multi-compute architectures including IBM Power® and IBM Z®.
Tight integration

Deliver simplified deployment and management for an integrated experience. The solution is validated with Red Hat OpenShift, Kubernetes and IBM Cloud® Paks.
Data resilience

Make use of enterprise data protection, automated scheduling, and data reuse support for Red Hat OpenShift and Kubernetes environments.
Enterprise capabilities

Take advantage of containerization for fast and easy deployment with container-native access.
Infrastructure agility

Deploy what you need when you need it. Use block, file and object data resources.

IBM Spectrum® Fusion

Create the foundation for container-native applications running on Red Hat Open Shift, which provides enterprise grade data-storage and protection services.
IBM Spectrum Protect Plus

Take advantage of the agility and ease of deployment provided by the deep integration with Kubernetes, Red Hat OpenShift, and IBM Cloud Pak® for Multicloud Management.
IBM Spectrum Scale

Get advanced storage management of unstructured data for cloud, big data, analytics, objects and more.
IBM Spectrum Discover

Incorporate metadata management software into Red Hat OpenShift environments.

IBM Storage for hybrid cloud

Implement container-enabled enterprise storage, deployed seamlessly across on-premises and hybrid cloud environments.
IBM Storage for AI and big data

Modernize your data for AI and hybrid cloud with an information architecture featuring enterprise data services and optimized capacity.
IBM Storage for data resilience

Provide unified protection for container-based and traditional workloads with an agentless architecture that is easy to deploy and manage.
IBM Storage Suite for IBM Cloud Paks

Support container environments, provide data services for a common user experience, and build and deploy applications anywhere.
