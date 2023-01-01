IBM® Storage for Red Hat® OpenShift® helps teams build a robust, agile, on-premises hybrid cloud environment by unifying traditional and container storage and enabling easier deployment of enterprise-class scale-out microservices architectures. IBM supports CSI for its block and file storage families to improve container utilization in Kubernetes environments. Red Hat OpenShift supports multi-compute architectures including IBM Power® and IBM Z®.
Deliver simplified deployment and management for an integrated experience. The solution is validated with Red Hat OpenShift, Kubernetes and IBM Cloud® Paks.
Make use of enterprise data protection, automated scheduling, and data reuse support for Red Hat OpenShift and Kubernetes environments.
Take advantage of containerization for fast and easy deployment with container-native access.
Deploy what you need when you need it. Use block, file and object data resources.
Create the foundation for container-native applications running on Red Hat Open Shift, which provides enterprise grade data-storage and protection services.
Take advantage of the agility and ease of deployment provided by the deep integration with Kubernetes, Red Hat OpenShift, and IBM Cloud Pak® for Multicloud Management.
Get advanced storage management of unstructured data for cloud, big data, analytics, objects and more.
Implement container-enabled enterprise storage, deployed seamlessly across on-premises and hybrid cloud environments.
Modernize your data for AI and hybrid cloud with an information architecture featuring enterprise data services and optimized capacity.
Provide unified protection for container-based and traditional workloads with an agentless architecture that is easy to deploy and manage.