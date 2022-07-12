You’ve likely seen a phishing email, whether it was security training or, unfortunately, the real deal. Because they look authentic, phishing attacks are relatively easy, inexpensive and successful for threat actors, making them the fourth most common cause of a malicious breach. It’s important to prevent phishing, protect the organization, and quickly remediate the effects of a breach.
Strengthen your organization’s preparedness and readiness to respond in the event of a phishing attack by creating and testing incident response plans.
Remain alert about the latest threats and phishing attack tactics in your industry by sharing threat intelligence with partners and networks.
Reduce the manual steps in the incident response process by invoking orchestration and automation at any step.
Financial institutions are the most targeted of all industry sectors analyzed in the 2020 X-Force Threat Intelligence Index. IBM Security Trusteer® Rapport is an advanced endpoint protection solution designed to protect users from financial malware and phishing attacks.
To minimize downtime and the impact to your brand, your security team needs a comprehensive strategy that encompasses security tools and processes across all the stages of an attack.
Investigate attacks and minimize the damage with forensic analysis, malware analysis, threat assessments and more.
Accelerate threat detection with advanced analytics such as user behavior analytics, network flow insights and artificial intelligence.
Bolster incident response with security orchestration, automation and response (SOAR) to quickly resolve damaging phishing attacks or malware infections in multiple endpoints.