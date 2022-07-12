Phishing attack protection solutions

Protect your employees from phishing attacks that can compromise your organization’s security
Overview

You’ve likely seen a phishing email, whether it was security training or, unfortunately, the real deal. Because they look authentic, phishing attacks are relatively easy, inexpensive and successful for threat actors, making them the fourth most common cause of a malicious breach. It’s important to prevent phishing, protect the organization, and quickly remediate the effects of a breach.

Benefits

Create incident response plans

Strengthen your organization’s preparedness and readiness to respond in the event of a phishing attack by creating and testing incident response plans.
Share threat intelligence

Remain alert about the latest threats and phishing attack tactics in your industry by sharing threat intelligence with partners and networks.
Use automation

Reduce the manual steps in the incident response process by invoking orchestration and automation at any step.

Solutions to protect against phishing

Software

Phishing and malware protection software

Financial institutions are the most targeted of all industry sectors analyzed in the 2020 X-Force Threat Intelligence Index. IBM Security Trusteer® Rapport is an advanced endpoint protection solution designed to protect users from financial malware and phishing attacks.

Analyst report

Gartner Research: Preparing for ransomware attacks

To minimize downtime and the impact to your brand, your security team needs a comprehensive strategy that encompasses security tools and processes across all the stages of an attack.

Register for the Gartner report and learn more to prepare your organization:

  • The attack pattern of a typical ransomware attack
  • Steps to defend and respond to a ransomware attack
  • Security tools and controls to consider
Phishing prevention and detection with cybersecurity services

Resources

IBM uncovers global phishing campaign targeting the COVID-19 vaccine cold chain
A global campaign used spear-phishing emails to target the COVID-19 vaccine cold chain. Learn how to proactively defend against these threats.
Research exposes Iranian threat group operations
Iranian threat group ITG18 was associated with phishing attempts targeting the personal accounts of an Iranian-American philanthropist and officials of the U.S. State Department. Learn how a basic misconfiguration exposed their operations.
German task force for COVID-19 medical equipment targeted in phishing campaign
Threat actors targeted approximately 40 organizations in a precision-targeting phishing campaign exploiting the race to secure essential personal protective equipment. Learn more about the potential consequences of this attack.
Threat intelligence index
Get a better understanding of the current threat landscape. Download the report for data on cyber threat groups, top attack methods and most targeted industries.
Cost of a data breach
The average cost of a malicious data breach with phishing as the initial attack vector was about USD 4.3 million. Download the report for best practices on mitigating potential damages.
Ransomware explained
Ransomware is one of the most common threats facing organizations across industries and geographies. Stay up-to-date on news about this attack type that can sometimes be related to phishing.
Next steps
Incident response and threat intelligence services

Investigate attacks and minimize the damage with forensic analysis, malware analysis, threat assessments and more.

Accelerate threat detection with advanced analytics such as user behavior analytics, network flow insights and artificial intelligence.

Bolster incident response with security orchestration, automation and response (SOAR) to quickly resolve damaging phishing attacks or malware infections in multiple endpoints.

