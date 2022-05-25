Network detection and response (NDR) solutions

Networks are the foundation of today’s connected world, making them a prime target of cyber attackers looking to cause disruption. The high volume of data traveling across the network makes it easy for attackers to hide their tracks. As a result, security teams need accurate NDR tools that signal an attack before it’s too late.

Network detection and response solutions help security teams by analyzing network activity in real time. Effective network detection and response combines depth and breadth of visibility with high-quality data and analytics to fuel actionable insights and response. Without network visibility and analytics, threat activity can go undetected for extended periods of time, leaving your organization vulnerable.