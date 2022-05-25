Security orchestration, automation and response (SOAR)

Speed incident response with automation and process standardization
Take a proactive approach to threats Register for the 2020 Cyber Resilient Organization Ponemon Report
Person working alone in meeting room

Overview

Orchestrate and automate incident response

Threat detection is only half of the security equation. You also need smart incident response to the growing volume of alerts, multiple tools and staff shortages. Mature organizations are adopting a single security orchestration, automation and response (SOAR) platform, and working with consulting and managed services to improve their security operations centers.

This proactive approach to security threats delivers the critical elements of a successful zero trust strategy.
Put zero trust into action to protect resources and build resiliency. Learn how

IBM Security acquires ReaQta

Learn more about our AI-powered, automated endpoint security

Benefits

Accelerate incident response

Your analysts face an onslaught of alerts, with an often confusing array of tools at their disposal. Automation helps enrich incidents with threat intelligence so they can quickly resolve damaging phishing attacks, malware infections in multiple endpoints, or focus attention on more critical tasks.

Manage security operations

Your SOC analysts may spend a lot of time in reaction mode. Managed detection and response experts can help them undertake more proactive vulnerability management and endpoint diagnostics, using tools like Ansible to scale and resolve issues when they occur.

Maximize your security tools with orchestration

A SOAR platform integrates your security tools, helping you centralize, standardize and scale processes. It automatically correlates security alerts flagged by your SIEM against threat intelligence feeds for malicious indicators, or integrates malware analysis into incidents after detonating in a sandbox.

Solutions

SOAR platforms Integrated security platform with SOAR
Integrate and orchestrate existing security tools using open standards to search for threat indicators across your hybrid multicloud environment. Connect enterprise-wide workflows to make more informed decisions, while leaving data where it resides.
SOAR platform
Minimize the duration and impact of a cyber attack with an open platform that orchestrates and automates your organization’s response. Dynamic, adaptive playbooks guide your team to resolve incidents with agility and intelligence.
Related SOAR solutions Accelerate incident response
Engage with trusted cybersecurity partners and threat intelligence to improve your incident response readiness. With a team of experts on standby, you’ll be able to reduce the time it takes to respond to an incident, minimize the impact and recover faster.
Gain threat intelligence
Bolster your incident response teams with insights from an industry-leading cyber threat intelligence team to stop threats in your environment with accurate, up-to-the-minute cyber threat data. Combining expertise with threat intelligence helps your team outsmart, outpace and outmaneuver advanced cyber threats.
Aggregate security activity and event management
Incorporate advanced analytics such as user behavior analytics (UBA), network flow insights, AI and incident forensics. With a single dashboard, security analysts can gain insights from this aggregated data to prioritize mitigation efforts based on risk profiles and increase efficiency.

Case studies

Businesswoman talking on mobile phone while working on laptop at office park
Responding to security issues faster

One of the leading UK broadband providers needed to be more responsive to cyber threats as its business expanded. IBM helped integrate IBM Security™ SOAR into its existing security infrastructure, establishing a centralized hub that improves visibility into issues and speeds incident response.

 Learn how TalkTalk achieved faster resolution

Resources

Next steps
IBM Cloud Pak for Security

Integrate security tools to gain insights into threats across hybrid, multicloud environments.

 Explore IBM Cloud Pak for Security SOAR platform

Help your security team respond to cyber threats with confidence, automate with intelligence and collaborate with consistency.

 Explore IBM Security SOAR platform Contact us

Interested? Book a meeting with a SOAR expert today.

 Contact us