Incident response solutions

Nearly three-quarters of organizations don’t have a consistent, enterprisewide cybersecurity incident response (IR) plan.¹ Yet organizations with IR teams and testing had an average data breach cost USD 2.46 million lower than those with no IR team and no IR plan testing. Source: Cost of a Data Breach Report 2021²

Intelligent orchestration bolsters incident response by defining repeatable processes, empowering skilled analysts and leveraging integrated technologies, enabling the organization to detect and respond quickly to cyberthreats.