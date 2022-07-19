Incident response solutions

Nearly three-quarters of organizations don’t have a consistent, enterprisewide cybersecurity incident response (IR) plan.¹ Yet organizations with IR teams and testing had an average data breach cost USD 2.46 million lower than those with no IR team and no IR plan testing. Source: Cost of a Data Breach Report 2021²
Intelligent orchestration bolsters incident response by defining repeatable processes, empowering skilled analysts and leveraging integrated technologies, enabling the organization to detect and respond quickly to cyberthreats.
Improve incident response preparedness and minimize the impact of breaches by having security professionals with extensive expertise on hand.
Empower your analysts to focus on strategic priorities, streamline repetitive tasks and enable faster incident response times with automation.
Reduce incident response times and eliminate technology silos with security automation and an open-source approach.
To help protect the community in an increasingly digitized environment, the city of Los Angeles partnered with IBM to create a cyber sharing group that makes it easy to report online criminal activity. By pooling threat intelligence from trusted contributors, data can be converted into meaningful knowledge and decisive action to prevent cybercrime.
