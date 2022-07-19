Incident response solutions

Orchestrate your incident response to unify the organization in the event of a cyberattack
Nearly three-quarters of organizations don’t have a consistent, enterprisewide cybersecurity incident response (IR) plan.¹ Yet organizations with IR teams and testing had an average data breach cost USD 2.46 million lower than those with no IR team and no IR plan testing. Source: Cost of a Data Breach Report 2021²

Intelligent orchestration bolsters incident response by defining repeatable processes, empowering skilled analysts and leveraging integrated technologies, enabling the organization to detect and respond quickly to cyberthreats.   

 
If you are experiencing cybersecurity issues or an incident, contact the X-Force team to help. US hotline 1-888-241-9812 Global hotline 1-312-212-8034
Benefits

Strengthen your incident readiness

Improve incident response preparedness and minimize the impact of breaches by having security professionals with extensive expertise on hand.

Leverage automation to improve cyber resilience

Empower your analysts to focus on strategic priorities, streamline repetitive tasks and enable faster incident response times with automation.

Scale your incident response

Reduce incident response times and eliminate technology silos with security automation and an open-source approach.

Los Angeles creates a first-of-its-kind cyber lab
Aerial view of illuminated Los Angeles downtown.

To help protect the community in an increasingly digitized environment, the city of Los Angeles partnered with IBM to create a cyber sharing group that makes it easy to report online criminal activity. By pooling threat intelligence from trusted contributors, data can be converted into meaningful knowledge and decisive action to prevent cybercrime.

Security orchestration, automation and response (SOAR)

Accelerate cyber resilience, protect against security incidents and speed incident response.

Proactively manage your security threats with the expertise, skills and people of IBM Security Services.

Footnote

¹ 2020 Study on the Cyber Resilient Organization conducted by Ponemon Institute 

² 2020 Cost of a Data Breach Study by Ponemon Institute 

³ Source: Cost of a Data Breach Report 2021