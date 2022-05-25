Enterprise mobility management (EMM) solutions

Achieve a balance between user productivity and mobile security with an EMM solution
Enterprise mobility management (EMM) combines user, applications and content management with strong data security to help users quickly connect to corporate resources. A mature EMM solution simplifies device management and configuration, helps initiate enrollment requests, distribute apps and documents, and enables greater collaboration. In a remote work world, conventional EMMs must be able to provide employees with seamless access to intranet sites and use the VPN capabilities of their devices to access corporate apps and data with ease and speed.

Protect Microsoft Office 365 content

Secure Microsoft Office 365 apps and content on your organization’s smartphones, tablets, laptops and desktops. Identity management and flexibility help keep your users productive and your deployment secure.

Built-in Identity-as-a-Service (IDaaS)

Deliver single sign-on (SSO) and multifactor authentication (MFA) to native and cloud apps. IT can use security features that enforce specific conditional access rules to limit application access for out-of-policy mobile devices. These features help eliminate the use of weak passwords and enhance data security for enterprise resources.
Remote support and control

Easily obtain visibility into remote end-user devices and perform remote control on those devices, where allowed, whether attended or unattended. TeamViewer provides a remote help desk mechanism providing end users assistance regardless of their location.

Platform for enterprise mobility management

The IBM Security MaaS360® with Watson® enterprise mobility management (EMM) solution offers a single, comprehensive platform for all your mobile assets. You can initiate enrollment requests and configure smartphones, tablets, laptops and Internet of Things (IoT) devices, both personal and corporate-owned. The platform integrates with your existing infrastructure and helps you automate compliance rules, distribute applications and documents, contain corporate data and provide remote help desk support.

IBM Mobility Success Services

Curated mobility services offerings help you get the most out of your MaaS360 investment throughout the UEM lifecycle. IBM Mobility Success Services Security Expert Labs engagements scale from SMB-tailored offerings to large enterprise projects.

Case studies

Mobile security at Delfland Waterboard

Delfland Waterboard explains how IBM MaaS360 helped it enable mobility in a secure way. IBM MaaS360 Enterprise Mobility Management fulfilled central management functions, complemented by IBM Trusteer anti-malware software.

Garuda Indonesia: Ensuring reliability

Garuda Indonesia is on a digital transformation journey to optimize and mobilize its workforce in a secure way. When creating an electronic “flight bag” to replace aircraft manuals for airplane cockpits, the airline used IBM® MaaS360® solutions to easily distribute, update and track mobile devices, apps and content, and also address regulatory requirements.

More success stories from our clients

Explore all unified endpoint management (UEM) success stories with IBM MaaS360 across a wide range of industries and geographies, including a gallery of videos.

IBM Security MaaS360 with Watson

A cloud-based, unified endpoint management solution that helps you manage and secure a wide range of endpoints, end users, applications, content and data.

