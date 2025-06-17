IBM Quantum computing [geo name]

Bringing useful quantum computing to the world, and making the world quantum safe.
Bringing useful quantum computing to the world

IBM Quantum has made it easier than ever to execute advanced quantum programs. We offer the largest and most powerful quantum computing fleet in the world, as well as Qiskit Runtime — our quantum computing service and programming model for the era of quantum utility. Our hardware and software have progressed quickly, following targets set in the IBM Quantum Development Roadmap.

We built Qiskit Runtime for the era of useful quantum computing, allowing you to easily create powerful algorithms and run them at scale. Qiskit Runtime delivers a tremendous performance increase for non-trivial workloads, resulting in some cases in a 120x speedup over previous methods. First-of-their-kind quantum primitives and middleware enhance its capabilities as we work toward realizing quantum advantage.
Qiskit SDK An open-source toolkit for useful quantum computing, and production-ready circuit compiler. Qiskit Runtime A quantum computing service and programming model for building powerful algorithms with minimal effort and running them at scale. IBM Quantum systems The largest, highest-performing fleet of quantum computers in the world
Making the world quantum safe
The huge societal benefits of quantum computing come with a challenge: quantum computers will be able to break many of the most widely-used cybersecurity protocols in the world. Data considered secure today may already be at risk, due to the threat of “harvest now, decrypt later” schemes. Act now to begin your transformation to quantum-safe cryptography. IBM Quantum Safe offers the technology and support you need for that shift.

 IBM Quantum Safe
Client case studies
Engineering strong, lightweight materials
IBM and Boeing chart a streamlined quantum approach to one of the biggest challenges in aerospace engineering.
Reshaping the global semiconductor industry
IBM and JSR chart a new future for the global semiconductor industry, with quantum computing solutions to hard chemical engineering problems.
The quest to understand what sews the universe together
IBM and CERN show how quantum computers could help hunt Higgs events and the origins of the universe.
Industry reports The Quantum Decade
In the next 10 years, quantum computing will transform business and society. Is your business ready? Download The Quantum Decade to learn more.
Exploring quantum computing use cases for logistics
Logistics is more complex than ever. Quantum computing is built for complexity.
Security in the quantum computing era
Learn about the importance of quantum-safe cryptography in the digital economy.
Prepare your cybersecurity for the quantum era with IBM Quantum Safe.
