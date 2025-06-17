IBM Quantum has made it easier than ever to execute advanced quantum programs. We offer the largest and most powerful quantum computing fleet in the world, as well as Qiskit Runtime — our quantum computing service and programming model for the era of quantum utility. Our hardware and software have progressed quickly, following targets set in the IBM Quantum Development Roadmap.

We built Qiskit Runtime for the era of useful quantum computing, allowing you to easily create powerful algorithms and run them at scale. Qiskit Runtime delivers a tremendous performance increase for non-trivial workloads, resulting in some cases in a 120x speedup over previous methods. First-of-their-kind quantum primitives and middleware enhance its capabilities as we work toward realizing quantum advantage.