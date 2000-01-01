Procurement@IBM allows suppliers to submit requests to the IBM Procurement One Place (POP) support team. The POP team handles the following activities:

Support with applications-related issues

issues Support with invoicing-related issues

issues Supplier privacy and security notifications, covering cybersecurity breaches per contractual obligations with IBM

If this is your first time using the portal, you will need to register to be able to access Procurement@IBM. To do so, follow these instructions.