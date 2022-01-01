IBM Global Procurement purchase order terms and conditions

Explore country-specific IBM purchase order terms and conditions to optimize the procurement process
Gain insight into IBM purchase order (PO) terms and conditions

Optimize the procurement process and enhance efficiency by familiarizing yourself with the country-specific purchase order terms and conditions for IBM®. Be sure to select the purchase order for either the entity or the country that issued it, or for both the entity and the country that issued it. 

Note: As part of IBM’s commitment to make this transition as seamless as possible, these country-specific terms and conditions will also apply to any purchase order issued by references to IBM or an IBM entity in any such purchase order.

Country-specific PO terms and conditions

Angola (IBM)
IBM Angola English
Argentina (IBM)
IBM Argentina Spanish
Australia (IBM)
IBM Australia English
Austria (IBM)
IBM Austria English IBM Austria German
Bahamas (IBM)
IBM standard purchase order terms and conditions Canada
Belgium (IBM)
IBM Belgium English
Brazil (IBM)
IBM Brazil English IBM Brazil Portuguese
Brunei (IBM)
IBM Brunei English
Bulgaria (IBM)
IBM Bulgaria Bulgarian
Canada (IBM)
IBM Canada English IBM Canada French
Caribbean (IBM)
IBM standard purchase order terms and conditions Canada
Chile (IBM)
IBM Chile Spanish
China (IBM)
IBM China Chinese
Colombia (IBM)
IBM Colombia Spanish - Términos y condiciones de orden de compra estándar de IBM IBM Colombia Spanish - Términos y condiciones de oferta mercantil para IBM
Costa Rica (IBM)
IBM Costa Rica Spanish
Croatia (IBM)
IBM Croatia English IBM Croatia Croatian
Cyprus (IBM)
IBM Cyprus English
Czech Republic (IBM)
IBM Czech Republic English IBM Czech Republic Czech
Denmark (IBM)
IBM Denmark
Ecuador (IBM)
IBM Ecuador Spanish
Egypt (IBM)
IBM Egypt English
Estonia (IBM)
IBM Estonia English
Finland (IBM)
IBM Finland
France (IBM)
IBM France English IBM France French
Germany (IBM)
IBM Germany English IBM Germany German
Ghana and Nigeria (IBM)
IBM Ghana and Nigeria
Greece (IBM)
IBM Greece English
Hong Kong (IBM)
IBM Hong Kong
Hungary (IBM)
IBM Hungary Hungarian
Indonesia (IBM)
IBM Indonesia Bilingual
India (IBM)
IBM India English
Ireland (IBM)
IBM Ireland English
Israel, S&T, Global Service, WTC (IBM)
IBM Israel, S&T, Global Service, WTC English IBM Israel, S&T, Global Service, WTC Hebrew
Italy (IBM)
IBM Italy English IBM Italy Italian
Japan (IBM)
IBM Japan Japanese IBM Japan English
Kenya (IBM)
IBM Kenya
Korea (IBM)
IBM Korea Korean
Kuwait (IBM)
IBM Kuwait
Latvia (IBM)
IBM Latvia English
Lithuania (IBM)
IBM Lithuania English
Luxembourg (IBM)
IBM Luxembourg English
Macau (IBM)
IBM Macau English
Malaysia (IBM)
IBM Malaysia English
Malta (IBM)
IBM Malta English
Mauritius (IBM)
IBM Mauritius English
Mexico (IBM)
IBM Mexico Spanish
Middle East, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, United Arab Emirates and Pakistan (IBM)
IBM Middle East, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, United Arab Emirates and Pakistan English
Morocco and Senegal (IBM)
IBM Morocco and Senegal (includes NW Africa, Burkina Faso, Chad, Congo Brazzaville, Gabon and Niger PRIOR to January 2022) English
Netherlands (IBM)
IBM Netherlands English
New Zealand (IBM)
IBM New Zealand English
Norway (IBM)
IBM IMT Nordic
Peru (IBM)
IBM Peru Spanish
Philippines (IBM)
IBM Philippines English
Poland (IBM)
IBM Poland English IBM Poland Polish
Portugal (IBM)
IBM Portugal Portuguese
Romania (IBM)
IBM Romania Romanian
Russia (IBM)
IBM Russia English
Serbia (IBM)
IBM Serbia English
Singapore (IBM)
IBM Singapore English
Slovakia (IBM)
IBM Slovakia Slovak IBM Slovakia English
Slovenia (IBM)
IBM Slovenia Slovenian
South Africa (IBM)
IBM South Africa English
Spain (IBM)
IBM Spain Spanish
SriLanka (IBM)
IBM SriLanka English
Sweden (IBM)
IBM IMT Nordic
Switzerland (IBM)
IBM Switzerland English
Taiwan (IBM)
IBM Taiwan Chinese
Thailand (IBM)
IBM Thailand English
Tunisia (IBM)
IBM Tunisia English
Turkey (IBM)
IBM Turkey Turkish
Ukraine (IBM)
IBM Ukraine Ukranian
United Kingdom Limited (IBM)
IBM United Kingdom
United States (IBM)
IBM United States
Uruguay (IBM)
IBM Uruguay Spanish
Venezuela (IBM)
IBM Venezuela Spanish
Vietnam (IBM)
IBM standard purchase order terms and conditions
World Trade Corporation (WTC) IBM Growth Markets Limited Liability Company (LLC) (IBM)
IBM WTC Growth Markets LLC
Need help?

Procurement@IBM allows suppliers to submit requests to the IBM Procurement One Place (POP) support team. The POP team handles the following activities:

  • Support with applications-related issues
  • Support with invoicing-related issues
  • Supplier privacy and security notifications, covering cybersecurity breaches per contractual obligations with IBM

If this is your first time using the portal, you will need to register to be able to access Procurement@IBM. To do so, follow the instructions below.
Need to register? View the Procurement@IBM registration instructions before submitting a form. Already registered? Access Procurement@IBM using your login credentials