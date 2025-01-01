IBM Global Procurement shipping requirements

To ship to IBM® globally, suppliers must comply with various requirements and guidelines set by IBM Global Procurement. Explore these detailed shipping procedural instructions (SPI) for different regions, comprehensive documentation for invoices, country of origin marking instructions, supply chain security requirements, shipping transportation guidelines and more to successfully navigate the IBM global procurement process.
IBM Global Procurement provides general guidelines and instructions for exporting and importing. This information is provided to assist IBM suppliers and partners when shipping to IBM. These procedures cannot be interpreted as a substitute for compliance to applicable governmental regulations. This information is provided “as is” and is subject to change without notice. IBM makes no representation or warranty as to the accuracy or reliability of such trade information in compliance with laws. If your company is designated as the Exporter or Importer of Record, it is your legal responsibility to understand and comply with export or import regulations of the appropriate countries. IBM shall not be responsible for your failure to follow applicable export or import regulations.
Read the instructions and global requirements for cross-border shipments to IBM Corporation.
We recommend that you also take a look at the requirements for specific countries that are in addition to the global requirements:
Commercial invoice sample format for Canada repair vendors
Additional information for shipments to IBM Mexico
Shipping transportation guidelines contribute to a smooth and reliable global supply chain. Suppliers must adhere to these guidelines when shipping goods for transport:
Suppliers should also refer to these transportation guidelines:
