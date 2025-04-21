IBM supply chain responsibility requirements

IBM's requirements for suppliers to establish and maintain a corporate responsibility and environmental management system, measuring performance, setting goals and disclosing results are:

Establish and maintain a corporate social responsibility and environmental management system (S&EMS) addressing significant social and environmental matters, including the Responsible Business Alliance (RBA) Code of Conduct elements such as labor, health and safety, environment, ethics and management system. This system should be deployed company-wide or at their sites where work for IBM is performed. In the event of an audit by IBM or an IBM-directed third-party, suppliers should be able to demonstrate complete compliance with IBM’s S&EMS requirements and applicable elements of the RBA Code of Conduct; Establish and document programs (a) to control operations impacting social and environmental matters and (b) that confirm compliance with applicable law, regulation and any specific IBM contractual requirements; Track and improve supplier's environmental performance for energy conservation, waste management and recycling and Scope 1 (where applicable) and scope 2 greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions*; Set voluntary environmental goals to achieve positive results including, at least one goal in each of the three aspects listed in requirement 3; Publicly disclose (a) results of voluntary environmental goals and other environmental aspects from the supplier’s management system, and (b) any regulatory fines or penalties incurred in the previous year; Train employees involved in performing, monitoring, measuring or reporting of environmental performance, assuring the appropriate skill-level and competency; Conduct self-assessments and audits and management reviews of the management system and performance; Cascade these to the supplier's own suppliers that perform work that is material to the products, parts, and or services supplied to IBM.

*Note:

Scope 1 greenhouse gas emissions: Direct emissions generated by the company; Occur from sources that are owned or controlled by the company such as emissions from combustion in owned or controlled boilers, furnaces, vehicles, etc.



Scope 2 greenhouse gas emissions: Indirect emissions from consuming purchased or acquired electricity, steam, heatand cooling.

Greenhouse gases include carbon dioxide (CO2), methane (CH4), nitrous oxide (N2O) and fluorinated gases such as hydrofluorocarbons (HFCs), perfluorocarbons (PFCs), sulfur hexafluoride (SF6) and nitrogen trifluoride (NF3).

IBM reserves the right to assess the supplier's conformance to these requirements any time during the term of the purchase order. Failure to comply with all applicable requirements can ultimately result in termination.