For over a century, IBM® has been guided by strong values that shape our identity and influence all our relationships, with employees, shareholders, clients, communities, and our global network of suppliers. We believe it is our responsibility to hold ourselves and our suppliers to high standards. This means following all laws and regulations, but also striving to go beyond. We are committed to working with suppliers who share our dedication to ethical conduct, sustainability, and resilience.
Together, we aim to lead by example, fostering innovation and accountability in a dynamic global economy.
Today’s global marketplace is under increasing scrutiny regarding supply chain social responsibility. Heightened public awareness, evolving legislation, and growing concerns over issues such as conflict minerals, forced labor, and human trafficking are driving greater accountability across the sector.
IBM addresses these challenges by aligning with a Responsible Business Code of Conduct, which sets clear, internationally recognized standards for ethical and socially responsible business practices. This code governs both our internal operations and our global supply base. This code sets minimum social responsibility standards for suppliers, as enforced by IBM. Non-compliant suppliers will face consequences such as a reduction or termination of their business contract.
IBM’s commitment to responsible sourcing is not new. As a founding member of the Electronics Industry Code of Conduct (now the Responsible Business Alliance), IBM helped shape the foundational standards that govern ethical practices across the technology sector. This early leadership reflects our belief that corporate responsibility must be proactive, not reactive. Over the years, IBM has consistently advanced initiatives that promote transparency, accountability, and sustainability throughout our supply chain.
Today, we continue to build on this legacy by integrating a Responsible Business Code of Conduct into our global operations and supplier relationships. This ensures that our values are not only upheld internally but also reflected across the broader ecosystem in which we operate.
To explore IBM’s ongoing impact and initiatives, visit the IBM Impact Report.