IBM Procurement supplier resources

Access the resources you need to meet IBM's procurement standards and maximize your value as a supplier to IBM
Explore resources for suppliers to optimize procurement operations

Suppliers can access a range of resources, including import compliance guidelines, Ombudsman information, environmental and packaging requirements, printed circuit board information, supplier letters, IBM® standard terms and conditions and tax forms. These resources are provided to facilitate suppliers in doing business efficiently with IBM Procurement.

General compliance and guidelines

Supplier requirements
View IBM standard terms and conditions View accessibility guidelines for suppliers View IBM supplier notification California proposition 65 (ISN-CAP 65) View supplier parts quality reporting requirements October 2005 Read supply chain security requirement View contractor safety guides View tax forms View invoicing instructions View Ombudsman information

Shipping and labeling guidelines
Read corporate logistics procedure 10.13 - Normal and sensitive parts security View country of origin marking instructions Explore global labeling guides Read shipping transportation guidelines Read shipping procedural instructions (SPI)

Additional materials
View social and environmental management system supplier requirements View supplier letters Explore catalog operations

IBM Contractor Code of Conduct

Arabic Chinese (simplified) Chinese (traditional) Czech Dutch (Netherlands) English French (Canada) French (France) German Hebrew (Israel) Hungarian Italian Japanese Korean Polish Portuguese (Brazil) Portuguese (European) Russian Slovakian Slovenian Spanish (Spain) Turkish
Product requirements

Explore IBM’s requirements for product content declaration, including product and packaging engineering as well as environmental requirements.
IBM Product Content Declaration (PCD)

The suppliers of materials, parts and products to IBM must provide information to verify the compliance of their products to IBM’s environmental requirements. The Product Content Declaration (PCD) for IBM Supplier form is used to document the environmental data necessary to establish compliance of procured materials, parts and products to IBM Engineering Specification 46G3772.

 IBM Product Content Declaration Form (IBM part number 46C3484)
IBM Product Content Declaration (PCD) education

Review the education on the latest release (Q1 2024) of IBM’s Product Content Declaration (PCD) form.

 IBM Product Content Declaration education

Number

46G3772

Requirements

Baseline environmental requirements for supplier deliverables to IBM

Link

IBM ES 46G3772

92F6933

Criteria for shipment of dangerous goods including FUMs, batteries, magnetized material, and more

IBM ES 92F6933

97P3864

Compliance requirements for the European Union directive on the restriction of the use of hazardous substances (RoHS) in electrical and electronic equipment for IBM products

IBM ES 97P3864

26P0381

IBM requirements for purchased electronic components used in a lead (Pb)-free solder system, including restriction on hazardous substances (RoHS)

IBM ES 26P0381

31L5345

IBM packaging requirements (document GA21-9261-11b)

IBM ES 31L5345

5897661

Recyclable packaging materials, selection and identification

IBM ES 589766118

5897660

Packaging materials, essential requirements, restricted heavy metals and other substances of very high concern

IBM ES 589766018

37L8024

Wooden packaging, material selection, treatment and marking requirements

37L8024, P11793
Related forms, processes and templates:
Quality requirements

Check out both general quality requirements and commodity-specific requirements.

Number

03N6596

Requirements

Read IBM supplier quality requirements document (SQRD)

Link

03N6596

873444

Read the product quality addendum (PQA) for purchased electronic components

 873444
Need help?

Procurement@IBM allows suppliers to submit requests to the IBM Procurement One Place (POP) support team. The POP team handles the following activities:

  • Support with applications-related issues
  • Support with invoicing-related issues
  • Supplier privacy and security notifications, covering cybersecurity breaches per contractual obligations with IBM

If this is your first time using the portal, you will need to register to be able to access Procurement@IBM. To do so, follow the instructions below.
Need to register? View the Procurement@IBM registration instructions before submitting a form Already registered? Access Procurement@IBM using your login credentials