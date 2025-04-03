Our procurement team serves all brands within IBM® and provides procurement services to external clients. We create value by managing costs, mitigating risks, delivering on time, and continuously identifying ways to improve our stakeholders’ satisfaction while supporting their strategies.
As a founding member of the Responsible Business Alliance (RBA), IBM requires its suppliers to demonstrate a commitment to supply chain responsibility. This also includes addressing risks in the supply chain while showcasing a commitment to social and environmental responsibility.
IBM is committed to responsibly sourcing 3TG minerals (tantalum, tin, tungsten and gold) and cobalt used in its products and we continue to invest in the Responsible Sourcing Blockchain Network (RSBN) to improve mineral transparency, traceability and accountability.
See the compliance guidelines, terms and conditions and more, to help suppliers do business with IBM Procurement.
Leverage the various applications available to streamline the procurement process and offer support to suppliers.
Before expressing your interest in becoming an IBM supplier, please take a moment to learn about IBM Procurement and supply chain responsibility requirements. Once you have reviewed this information, fill in the form linked below. Please include your current company profile and accurate business information.
After receiving your profile and business details, we will evaluate if there is a potential match between your offerings and our requirements. If so, you will receive an invitation to register in our network, which includes accepting our terms and conditions, and completing a set of questionnaires.
We appreciate your interest in doing business with IBM and look forward to the possibility of working together.
Note: Submitting a request does not guarantee IBM supplier status.
Procurement@IBM allows suppliers to submit requests to the IBM Procurement One Place (POP) support team. The POP team handles the following activities:
If this is your first time using the portal, you will need to register to be able to access Procurement@IBM. To do so, follow the instructions below.