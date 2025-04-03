Before expressing your interest in becoming an IBM supplier, please take a moment to learn about IBM Procurement and supply chain responsibility requirements. Once you have reviewed this information, fill in the form linked below. Please include your current company profile and accurate business information.

After receiving your profile and business details, we will evaluate if there is a potential match between your offerings and our requirements. If so, you will receive an invitation to register in our network, which includes accepting our terms and conditions, and completing a set of questionnaires.

We appreciate your interest in doing business with IBM and look forward to the possibility of working together.

Note: Submitting a request does not guarantee IBM supplier status.