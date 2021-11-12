Storage virtualization solutions

Simplify your hybrid cloud with storage virtualization. Centralize storage resources, extend data services and increase data mobility – without putting your data at risk
Overview

Optimize storage virtualization performance for Oracle workloads in a VMware environment

Enabling end-to-end Non-Volatile Memory Express (NVMe) virtualized storage for VMware and Oracle® database environments using IBM FlashSystem® – powered by IBM Spectrum Virtualize® software – yields immediate ROI, finds Enterprise Strategy Group (ESG). Benefits include 83% more Oracle OLTP transactions per minute and 79% higher throughput.

Benefits

 Reduce complexity

Consolidate management across existing IBM and non-IBM storage, simplifying administration and improving utilization of storage resources.

 Explore Storage Insights Improve performance

Accelerate application performance with IBM Easy Tier®, an AI-driven, dynamic tiering function that automatically moves active data to flash.

 IBM Easy Tier Improve data security and mobility

Encrypt existing storage to improve data security. Easily move data and applications into new deployments such as containers or hybrid cloud.

 Explore hybrid cloud storage

Solutions

Storage virtualization solutions Virtualization for flash storage
Modernize existing storage with intelligent system optimization, data reduction, data mobility, security, encryption and ultra-low latency storage with IBM FlashSystem family, powered by IBM Spectrum Virtualize software. Extend these capabilities to heterogeneous storage systems and to the cloud.
Virtualization for public cloud
Replicate or migrate heterogeneous storage systems between on-premises and cloud infrastructure for consistent data management and smart disaster recovery and cyber resiliency. Enable cloud-based DevOps with easy replication of data from on-premises sources.
Virtualization for SAN storage
Simplify management of storage infrastructure, tiered storage and advanced functions with enterprise-class SAN virtualization. Virtual SAN helps your organization achieve better data economics by supporting the new large-scale workloads that are critical to success.
Server virtualization solutions Server virtualization
Deploy secure, scalable enterprise servers with built in virtualization software that can consolidate multiple workloads onto fewer systems, increasing server utilization and reducing cost.
Enterprise server virtualization
Virtualize your infrastructure on enterprise servers to bring your organization next-level data privacy, security, and resiliency to your hybrid cloud environment.
All flash virtualized storage The IBM FlashSystem® family provides cost-efficient, virtualized storage for organizations of every size, offering the full range of enterprise-class data services and NVMe-accelerated storage performance to entry, mid-range, and high-end deployments.

Case Studies

Green alternative energy and environment protection ecology concept - solar battery panels and wind generator turbines against blue sky
Driving innovation and service continuity

Hall AG and Citynet, a utility company and an IT service provider, deployed IBM FlashSystem, powered by IBM Spectrum Virtualize software, to modernize their infrastructure and maintain business continuity, resulting in significant cost savings from power reductions and a 3x increase in capacity.

young trader analyzing computer data
Embracing hybrid cloud architectures

Advanced Technology Services (ATS) Group, a systems integrator for hybrid cloud, used IBM Spectrum Virtualize for Public Cloud to provide AWS compatibility, resulting in significant cost savings and improved disaster recovery for clients, and helping to expand ATS Group's client base as well.

The panoramic view of Salzburg City and Salzach River, Austria
Ensuring always-on services 

The Roman Catholic Archdiocese of Salzburg implemented IBM FlashSystem, powered by IBM Spectrum Virtualize Software, to solve its network performance issues, successfully eliminating bottlenecks and saving USD 80,000.

Resources

Next Steps
FlashSystem product tour

This demo allows you to view and interact with IBM FlashSystem, powered by IBM Spectrum Virtualize software. Explore modules covering system management, performance for different products (e.g., FlashSystem 5200, 7200 and 9200) and more.

 Take the tour NVMe Over Fibre Channel for Dummies

This ebook explains that NVMe over Fibre Channel touches computer memory, storage, and networking and outlines how organizations are using this tech alongside Flash, SAN, and others to delivery speed and reliability and improve performance.

