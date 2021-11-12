Enabling end-to-end Non-Volatile Memory Express (NVMe) virtualized storage for VMware and Oracle® database environments using IBM FlashSystem® – powered by IBM Spectrum Virtualize® software – yields immediate ROI, finds Enterprise Strategy Group (ESG). Benefits include 83% more Oracle OLTP transactions per minute and 79% higher throughput.
Consolidate management across existing IBM and non-IBM storage, simplifying administration and improving utilization of storage resources.
Accelerate application performance with IBM Easy Tier®, an AI-driven, dynamic tiering function that automatically moves active data to flash.
Encrypt existing storage to improve data security. Easily move data and applications into new deployments such as containers or hybrid cloud.
Hall AG and Citynet, a utility company and an IT service provider, deployed IBM FlashSystem, powered by IBM Spectrum Virtualize software, to modernize their infrastructure and maintain business continuity, resulting in significant cost savings from power reductions and a 3x increase in capacity.
Advanced Technology Services (ATS) Group, a systems integrator for hybrid cloud, used IBM Spectrum Virtualize for Public Cloud to provide AWS compatibility, resulting in significant cost savings and improved disaster recovery for clients, and helping to expand ATS Group's client base as well.
The Roman Catholic Archdiocese of Salzburg implemented IBM FlashSystem, powered by IBM Spectrum Virtualize Software, to solve its network performance issues, successfully eliminating bottlenecks and saving USD 80,000.
This demo allows you to view and interact with IBM FlashSystem, powered by IBM Spectrum Virtualize software. Explore modules covering system management, performance for different products (e.g., FlashSystem 5200, 7200 and 9200) and more.
This ebook explains that NVMe over Fibre Channel touches computer memory, storage, and networking and outlines how organizations are using this tech alongside Flash, SAN, and others to delivery speed and reliability and improve performance.