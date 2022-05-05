Optimizing performance and affordability is a constant challenge. Hybrid storage solutions allow you to achieve this balance with AI-driven placement across your fastest flash and disk devices without compromising data resilience.
With IBM hybrid flash, you cost effectively can meet the data demands while strengthening performance and data availability.
Hybrid flash arrays help lower total cost of ownership while meeting workload demands by combining the ideal mix of flash and traditional spinning drives.
Automate data placement across flash and disk devices and deliver fast performance by moving your most frequently used data to your highest speed devices.
Hybrid storage arrays provide the performance required to support critical workloads such as AI and media streaming, along with a variety of deployment models.
FlashSystem 5000H is a cost-effective storage solution designed to boost performance while providing enterprise-grade functionalities.
FlashSystem 5200H is an affordable, compact hybrid solution designed for enterprise storage requirements, no matter the size of your company. Experience increased functionality and performance in only 1U.
FlashSystem 7200H is a cost-optimized, end-to-end NVMe solution with SCM support for flash acceleration and optional hybrid flash expansions for midrange workloads.
Storage for AI and big data simplifies your infrastructure using optimized solutions that drive greater insight, value and competitive advantages from data.
Achieve better data economics with virtualized storage software solutions that let you centralize the management of mixed environments and uncover hidden capacity.