Deploy secure code faster with policy-driven automation, shift left security and real time observability, with AI at its core.
Embed security, compliance, vulnerability, and exposure management into every step of your DevOps pipeline – from infrastructure provisioning to runtime - with automated, real-time checks, insights, and validation.
With code level risk detection along with validated infrastructure definitions, automated policy enforcement, continuous observability, and governed remediation, security becomes a default - not an after thought
Use AI powered prioritization to empower teams to focus on most critical vulnerabilities and problems that can break production or block releases instead of chasing low value alerts
Security and policy checks are embedded directly into code, infrastructure as code, and developer workflows so teams catch issues while they build instead of after pipelines break
Empower teams to ship secure applications faster by reducing rework and delays with automated testing, real-time insights, and streamlined security processes.
Vulnerabilities often surface after builds complete, triggering rework and delaying delivery. Early, automated checks detect vulnerabilities early, prioritize the most critical issues, and streamline remediation. This reduces friction and prevents risky code from progressing.
Traditional monitoring tools are difficult and time-consuming to set up, requiring extensive experience with coding and scripting. These tools are also prone to causing false alerts due to issues such as minor UI changes.
IT teams can struggle to prioritize alerts due to lack of context, creating noise and slowing incident triage. Intelligent correlation of application signals and impact-based alert ranking can reduce noise and accelerate root cause identification.
Manual cloud edits, environment drift, and inconsistent templates increase operational, security, compliance and cost risks. Establish policy driven IaC as the system of record, enforcing policy-as-code guardrails. Standardize and ensure that every change is versioned, validated, and compliant across hybrid environments.
Companies juggle thousands of assets and constant updates, making manual patching slow and error prone. High risk, heavy documentation, and compliance pressure make timely patching difficult.