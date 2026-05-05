DevSecOps solutions

Deploy secure code faster with policy-driven automation, shift left security and real time observability, with AI at its core.

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June 2, 2026 at 11:30 AM EDT
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Security that accelerates app deployment and delivery

Embed security, compliance, vulnerability, and exposure management into every step of your DevOps pipeline – from infrastructure provisioning to runtime - with automated, real-time checks, insights, and validation.
Make security a default

With code level risk detection along with validated infrastructure definitions, automated policy enforcement, continuous observability, and governed remediation, security becomes a default - not an after thought
Prioritize risks with AI-driven intelligence

Use AI powered prioritization to empower teams to focus on most critical vulnerabilities and problems that can break production or block releases instead of chasing low value alerts
Build guardrails into code and infrastructure

Security and policy checks are embedded directly into code, infrastructure as code, and developer workflows so teams catch issues while they build instead of after pipelines break
Accelerate secure code delivery

Empower teams to ship secure applications faster by reducing rework and delays with automated testing, real-time insights, and streamlined security processes.

Security challenges in the DevOps pipeline

Vulnerability discovered too late

Vulnerabilities often surface after builds complete, triggering rework and delaying delivery. Early, automated checks detect vulnerabilities early, prioritize the most critical issues, and streamline remediation. This reduces friction and prevents risky code from progressing.

Explore application vulnerability management
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Slow and manual CI/CD setup

Traditional monitoring tools are difficult and time-consuming to set up, requiring extensive experience with coding and scripting. These tools are also prone to causing false alerts due to issues such as minor UI changes. 

Explore synthetic monitoring

Alert noise and inefficient triage

IT teams can struggle to prioritize alerts due to lack of context, creating noise and slowing incident triage. Intelligent correlation of application signals and impact-based alert ranking can reduce noise and accelerate root cause identification.

Explore intelligent incident investigation
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Inconsistent, ungoverned infrastructure changes

Manual cloud edits, environment drift, and inconsistent templates increase operational, security, compliance and cost risks. Establish policy driven IaC as the system of record, enforcing policy-as-code guardrails.  Standardize and ensure that every change is versioned, validated, and compliant across hybrid environments. 

Explore secure infrastructure automation

Patch overload and error prone workflows

Companies juggle thousands of assets and constant updates, making manual patching slow and error prone. High risk, heavy documentation, and compliance pressure make timely patching difficult.

Explore automated patch management
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AI-powered DevSecOps without the tool sprawl

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IBM Instana
Detect issues early and accelerate CI/CD with real-time insights
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IBM Concert
Continuous risk visibility and automated remediation
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IBM Terraform
Build policy-driven infrastructure for secure scaling-as-code
Explore additional resources
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The Shift-Left Security Guide
You’ll learn how proactive practices eliminate late-stage vulnerabilities
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The 2026 Guide to DevOps
Explore a wealth of DevOps topics, from the fundamentals of the DevOps lifecycle to infrastructure automation, observability and more.
report
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Full-Stack Observability for DevOps Teams
Maximizing security by minimizing blind spots
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What is DevOps security?
A developmental approach where security processes are prioritized and executed during each stage of the software development lifecycle (SDLC).
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The future of observability is in AI
14% of DevOps challenges stem from security
Take the next step

IBM’s DevSecOps solutions weave security into every layer of your IT stack

  1. Get the shift-left security guide
  2. Get the DevOps Observability Guide
Explore IBM DevSecOps solutions