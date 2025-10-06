Automated patch management

Business challenge

Many organizations face overwhelming patching complexity, managing thousands of assets and a constant flow of vendor updates that require coordination across multiple teams—application owners, developers, security and operations. This multi-stakeholder, resource-intensive process is prone to delays and nearly impossible to manage manually. As the number of applications grows, the volume of patching demands rises exponentially, making manual methods increasingly unsustainable.
Patch overload and complexity

Companies juggle thousands of assets and constant vendor updates, making manual patching unmanageable.
Slow time-to-patch versus fast exploits

Exploits often appear within days, but companies take weeks or months to patch.
Manual process burden and error risk

Patching workflows that are largely manual—from preparation to execution and documentation—carries a high risk for errors. This burdens IT teams and slow down the process significantly. 
Compliance and audit pressure

Regulations (PCI DSS, HIPAA, NIST and others) require timely patching, but compliance often lags behind reality.

IBM meets the challenge

IBM® Concert® automates end-to-end patch management by integrating continuous vulnerability detection, AI-driven risk prioritization and orchestrated patch deployment across hybrid and multi-cloud infrastructures. Concert supports operating system patching, with container and language environment patching on the product roadmap to extend coverage even further.

By replacing manual patching with intelligent automation, Concert enables companies to deploy patches up to ten times faster, reduce the median time to patch and lower their operational cost. This efficiency frees IT staff to focus on higher-value initiatives while strengthening the security of the entire IT environment.
Data integration and analysis (Detect) AI-driven prioritization (Prioritize) Automated patch orchestration (Patch) Workflow automation (Automate)

Real world application

Deutsche Telekom selects IBM Concert to accelerate IT processes with AI-powered automation

"We were looking for a standalone solution on the market that combines all the complex aspects of patch management and reliably automates everything."

Dr. Peter Leukert, Group CIO of Deutsche Telekom

 

A woman in a headset works at a computer in a dark room with multiple screens.

Use cases

Resilience posture

Assess your resilience posture and automate remediation with AI-driven actions.

Application vulnerability management

Get unified visibility into application and infrastructure vulnerabilities with AI-driven risk prioritization.
Application compliance management

Leverage AI agents for continuous, real-time compliance across standard and custom policies.
SSL/TSL certificate management

Centralize and automate certificate health monitoring with AI-powered insights.
Software composition analysis

Empower application teams to minimize software supply chain risks and improve developer productivity.

Resources

IBM Concert announcements

Keep up with product and client announcements involving IBM Concert.

 Documentation

Explore official IBM concert documentation.

 Case studies

Explore IBM Concert case studies.

 Community

Explore the IBM Concert user community.
