Automated patch management

IBM® Concert® automates end-to-end patch management by integrating continuous vulnerability detection, AI-driven risk prioritization and orchestrated patch deployment across hybrid and multi-cloud infrastructures. Concert supports operating system patching, with container and language environment patching on the product roadmap to extend coverage even further.

By replacing manual patching with intelligent automation, Concert enables companies to deploy patches up to ten times faster, reduce the median time to patch and lower their operational cost. This efficiency frees IT staff to focus on higher-value initiatives while strengthening the security of the entire IT environment.