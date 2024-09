Ensure continuous compliance with evolving security standards while minimizing resource use and maximizing security integrity.

IBM Concert® cuts through the complexity of achieving and maintaining compliance for modern applications, which are constantly in flux. Using the power of gen AI to assess application elements and compare them against common security standards, Concert provides concrete, prioritized recommendations that give application owners and developers the most efficient, impactful way forward.

Streamline cost management : 25% of business revenue is spent on compliance 1

Increase efficiency: Minimize the burden on application and compliance teams



