Certificate Health

Minimize application outages from expired certificates

Track certificates in a single pane of glass

In today’s hybrid cloud world, enterprises are struggling to keep track of the slew of certificates managed by different siloed teams and tools. The lack of a centralized view of certificate health increases the risk of application disruptions due to expired certificates. These expired, outdated, or misconfigured certificates can cause unexpected outages, disrupt business continuity and expose your enterprise to security risks like man-in-the-middle attacks, especially when renewal processes are inconsistent and unstandardized.

IBM Concert® streamlines how security and IT teams address certificate health.

Why IBM Concert?

  • Consolidated certificate dashboard: By offering a unified view of all certificates across siloed teams and tools, Concert enables your teams to proactively and continuously monitor certificate status and expiration dates.
  • Certificate expiration and renewal management: Stay ahead of potential application outages caused by expired certificates—Concert can be configured to automatically create tickets as certificates near their expiration.
  • Certificate audit logs: Concert keeps a detailed record of certificate activity for auditing and compliance purposes.
Benefits Get full visibility of certificates

Concert’s consolidated dashboard offers a unified view of your certificates across on-premises, cloud, and hybrid environments. This centralized management approach provides better visibility, control and reporting capabilities to your teams, helping prevent disruptions and security breaches.

 Monitor certificate status continuously

Expired SSL / TLS certificates often lead to unplanned outages. Concert performs a comprehensive SSL / TLS certificate check and continuously monitors certificate status. Additionally, Concert can be set up to automatically create tickets to renew or replace expiring certificates.

 Gain visibility into certificate types

Concert offers enhanced visibility into self-signed certificates, a critical feature often overlooked by many point tools, helping organizations stay ahead of potential security risks.

 Get context behind expiring certificates

Concert consolidates certificate data with knowledge of environments and applications, providing more specific context to where expiry risks are.

 
