Minimize application outages from expired certificates
In today’s hybrid cloud world, enterprises are struggling to keep track of the slew of certificates managed by different siloed teams and tools. The lack of a centralized view of certificate health increases the risk of application disruptions due to expired certificates. These expired, outdated, or misconfigured certificates can cause unexpected outages, disrupt business continuity and expose your enterprise to security risks like man-in-the-middle attacks, especially when renewal processes are inconsistent and unstandardized.
IBM Concert® streamlines how security and IT teams address certificate health.
Why IBM Concert?
Concert’s consolidated dashboard offers a unified view of your certificates across on-premises, cloud, and hybrid environments. This centralized management approach provides better visibility, control and reporting capabilities to your teams, helping prevent disruptions and security breaches.
Expired SSL / TLS certificates often lead to unplanned outages. Concert performs a comprehensive SSL / TLS certificate check and continuously monitors certificate status. Additionally, Concert can be set up to automatically create tickets to renew or replace expiring certificates.
Concert offers enhanced visibility into self-signed certificates, a critical feature often overlooked by many point tools, helping organizations stay ahead of potential security risks.
Concert consolidates certificate data with knowledge of environments and applications, providing more specific context to where expiry risks are.