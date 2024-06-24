Cryptography solutions

Protect data, augment privacy and regulatory compliances through cryptography solutions
Explore Guardium Data Encryption
Scientist looking at data on monitor surrounded by medical machinery

Securing AI: A technical perspective

AI is evolving fast, but security must keep up. Join the live webinar  as we dive into getting the data security right, methological approach to Securing AI and actionable next steps that you can take in your organization.

Register for the webinar
Guard critical data

When your organization’s sensitive data is accessed, stored and transmitted across hybrid and multicloud environments, it requires exceptional protection to keep it safe. IBM cryptography solutions combine technologies, consulting, systems integration and managed security services to help ensure crypto agility, Quantum-safety, and solid governance and risk policies.

5 mindshifts to supercharge business growth. Move from productivity to performance with agentic AI

 

As disruption destroys old ways of working, CEOs have little choice but to take a chance on the unknown. Activate these five mindshifts to cut through the uncertainty, spur business reinvention, and supercharge growth with agentic AI.

Get insights
Benefits
Maintain data integrity, privacy and confidentiality

Access expertise and techniques for digital signing and data sharing among untrusted parties. Enable search and computation on encrypted data through fully homomorphic encryption, zero-knowledge proofs, tokenization, Quantum-safe crypto algorithms and more.
Integrate cryptography into DevOps

Ensure your DevOps teams choose crypto libraries that follow secure coding practices for best DevSecOps practices and a security-rich software development lifecycle.
Build your crypto strategy and agility

Establish a strategy for multicloud encryption and key management, automated key and certificate lifecycle management, then expand to more advanced crypto technologies. Since you keep an overview of deployed cryptography, you can be ready to replace or retire as needed.
Cryptography solutions span a range of key offerings
  • Quantum risk assessment: Understand the impact as you transition to Quantum-safe crypto solutions
  • Cloud key management: Assess cryptography policies, procedures and governance in hybrid and multicloud deployments
  • Certification lifecycle automation: Build and extend public-key infrastructures across all platforms
  • Managed encryption services: Centralize data encryption and key management in hybrid, multicloud environments
Related services Homomorphic encryption services

Find and prioritize your highest-risk application flaws so you know which one to focus on first.

 Explore homomorphic encryption services Data security services

Discover, identify and protect your most-sensitive enterprise data and applications against internal and external threats.

 Explore data security services Application security services

Securely build, deploy and iterate applications by transforming DevOps into DevSecOps.

 Explore application security services
Related solutions Data security and protection solutions
Protect your enterprise data across hybrid cloud environments, meet privacy regulations and simplify operational complexity.
Cloud security solutions
Move confidently to hybrid and multicloud by integrating security into every phase of your cloud journey.
Data privacy solutions
Deliver trusted customer experiences with a holistic, adaptive approach to data privacy based on zero trust principles and proven data privacy protection.

Resources

Two minds are better than one
IBM acquires Polar Security to enhance Guardium's capabilities Read more
Next steps

Schedule a free one-on-one 30-min consultation to learn more about IBM cryptography solutions.