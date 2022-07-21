Today’s skyrocketing volume of structured data intensifies the challenge to consolidate, connect and store all of it. Relational database management systems enable users to aggregate and analyze this data to find predefined data relationships across multiple databases. The resulting insights can help to build customer relationships, drive IOT projects and improve supply chain productivity.
IBM relational database management systems provide a flexible, scalable option to centralize, organize and share data between applications and users. You can manage large amounts of data arranged in tables, columns and rows, and use SQL queries to access managed data, modified data, or both.
Aggregate, manage and analyze data and data relationships across multiple databases — to optimize the customer experience, facilitate ecommerce transactions, monitor processes and track supply chain and inventories.
Quickly manage and scale high volumes of data using tables, rows and columns. Simplified navigation makes it easy for data users to join queries and conditional statements from related tables using common SQL query tools.
Provide users on AI projects with access to trusted data, and with tools like learning query optimization, confidence-based querying, and adaptive workload management. Multimodal capabilities eliminate the need for data replication and migration.
Relational databases are well suited for OLTP apps because they support the ability to insert, update or delete small amounts of data; they accommodate a large number of users; and they support fast response times and frequent queries and updates.
Relational databases offer a lightweight solution with the speed and small footprint that is needed to collect and process data from edge devices. They can be embedded into gateway devices and manage time series data generated by IoT devices.
In a data warehouse environment, relational databases can be optimized for OLAP — to facilitate analysis, enable queries on large numbers of records and to summarize data in many ways. Data stored in the data warehouse can also come from multiple sources.
Gain advanced capabilities for both transactional and warehousing workloads, including in-memory technology, advanced management and development tools, storage optimization, workload management, actionable compression and continuous data availability.
IBM Informix features a secure embeddable relational database, optimized for OLTP and IoT data. With self-managing capabilities, native encryption and a small memory footprint, Informix is designed for reliability and ease of use with a low total cost of ownership.
Discover how migrating to IBM Db2 transformed this global glass manufacturer. Lower total cost of ownership, faster query performance and reduced server footprint have now allowed them to focus their budget and mindset on more strategic priorities.
By embedding IBM Informix databases in its devices, Petrosoft enables clients to harness IoT data at the edge of the network and gain a clear view of information from a host of front-end systems.