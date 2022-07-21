Marketing Plan Software

Constantly changing, highly-demanding customer preferences require marketers to interpret large volumes of data and respond appropriately. But siloed data systems provide only a partial picture and hinder decision making.
It’s critical to be able to continuously modify marketing plans to ensure a responsive, optimized strategy. However, most marketers use manual and inflexible spreadsheets, making it difficult to execute change quickly.
Marketing teams can be fragmented and disconnected from sales. This can lead to siloed planning, misalignment with overall marketing goals, and misallocated spend on the wrong elements of the marketing mix.
With easy access to broad organizational and historical data, you can run unlimited “what-if” scenarios to assess the best course of action. This allows you to see potential impact even before you implement changes.
Optimize your marketing plans with an automated solution that leverages deep insights into campaign performance and market trends. Execute budget reallocation or make adjustments to your marketing mix in real-time.
Unite silos with marketing planning software that provides one source of truth. Give all users access to the same data, analytics and plans. Build bottom-up plans that align to both marketing and organizational objectives.
Ensure visibility into your marketing spend and easily reallocate based on performance or changing conditions. Track resources on multiple dimensions (by campaign, channel, business unit) to compare budget to actual.
Create more-accurate revenue plans and forecasts based on historical sales data and marketing performance metrics, such as leads and conversion rates. Drive marketing performance that achieves your business objectives.
Track and analyze campaigns in real time to understand performance against targets and make ongoing adjustments. Perform deep, granular analysis to understand buying behaviors and customer churn.
IBM Planning Analytics is a fast and flexible marketing planning and analytics solution. Deployable on cloud or on premises, the solution automates manual processes. Leverage one streamlined planning solution to simplify complex analytics and support the communication of insights across your organization.