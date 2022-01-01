An industry data model acts as a blueprint based on best practices, government regulations and the complex data and analytic needs of an industry. Industry data models from IBM provide a predesigned framework that can help you manage data warehouses and data lakes better, enabling you to gather deeper insights and accelerate your analytics journey.
Helps analyze and design functional requirements faster for your enterprise data using industry-specific information infrastructures
Enables you to create and rationalize data warehouses using a consistent architecture to model changing requirements
Helps reduce risk and deliver better data to apps across your organization to accelerate transformation
Helps create enterprise-wide KPIs to address compliance, reporting and analysis requirements
Predefined vocabularies, KPIs and data structures for enterprise governance and analytics projects
Financial services-specific vocabularies, workflows, services, interfaces and components, which can help with the analysis and design of business process management and service-oriented architectures
Insurance vocabularies, KPIs and data structures can accelerate governance and analytics projects
Energy and utilities vocabularies, KPIs and data structures that can accelerate governance and analytics projects
Healthcare vocabularies, KPIs and data structures that can accelerate governance and analytics projects
