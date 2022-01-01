Businesses leverage data replication to efficiently manage data growth with trusted data integration and synchronization. It powers the use of real-time information for DataOps by enriching big data systems and mobile applications, even capturing data that is constantly changing.

The IBM data replication portfolio supports high volumes of data with very low latency, making the solution ideal for multisite workload distribution and continuous availability — whether across the data center, from on premises or to the cloud. This robust support for sources, targets and platforms ensures the right data is available in data lakes, data warehouses, data marts and point-of-impact solutions, while enabling optimal resource utilization and rapid ROI.