Organizations are leveraging data to drive innovation, create significant value and differentiate themselves. However, as organizations recast data from an operation by product to an enterprise asset, they are confronted with challenges related to data complexity, such as a proliferation of data volumes, variety, velocity and structure. A preliminary step in exploiting data as corporate asset is data preparation. Data preparation involves collecting, combining, transforming, and organizing data from disparate sources. Data preparation is a critical but time intensive process that ensures data citizens have high quality data sets to drive informed, data-driven decisions