Data integration tools and solutions are a group of technical and business processes designed to combine data from disparate sources into meaningful and valuable data sets. Tools such as ETL, data replication and data virtualization offer data integration solutions that extract large volumes of data from source systems and load it to an enterprise data warehouse or cloud source.

IBM offers scalable, multicloud data integration solutions which can be used stand-alone or as managed services on IBM Cloud®. Leverage IBM solutions such as IBM Cloud Pak® for Data platform to make the most of your siloed data and accelerate your AI journey.