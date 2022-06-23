Data integration tools and solutions

Transform structured and unstructured data from different sources into a trusted, unified view available to any system
Overview

Extract valuable data sets with data integration tools

Data integration tools and solutions are a group of technical and business processes designed to combine data from disparate sources into meaningful and valuable data sets. Tools such as ETL, data replication and data virtualization offer data integration solutions that extract large volumes of data from source systems and load it to an enterprise data warehouse or cloud source. 

IBM offers scalable, multicloud data integration solutions which can be used stand-alone or as managed services on IBM Cloud®.  Leverage IBM solutions such as IBM Cloud Pak® for Data platform to make the most of your siloed data and accelerate your AI journey. 
IBM Cloud Pak® for Data platform
Benefits

Open source platform

Gain enterprise scale and security with a data integration platform running on Red Hat® OpenShift®.

 AI-powered automation

Accelerate delivery and reduce TCO with AI-powered automation of tasks.

 Multicloud deployment

Leverage container technology to run data integration across hybrid and multicloud environments.

Use cases

Multicloud data integration Customer data integration Healthcare data integration Big data integration

Case study

Solutions

A scalable data integration tool

A leader in ETL, IBM® DataStage® is a highly scalable data integration tool for designing, developing and running jobs that move and transform data on premises and in the cloud.
With a modern container-based architecture on Red Hat OpenShift, IBM DataStage for IBM Cloud Pak for Data combines this industry-leading data integration with DataOps, governance and analytics on a single data and AI platform. Deliver trusted data at scale across hybrid or multicloud environments.
Additional solutions

