Data governance solutions and tools provide understanding, security and trust around an organization’s data. As companies scale and accumulate more data sources and assets, they must determine the appropriate big data environments for storage and access purposes. They need architecture to govern sources, integrate them and make them available across an organization. Data integration becomes increasingly important as it impacts the workflows and decision-making of various teams.
Employ data governance tools to your overall strategy for data management and as part of a complete DataOps practice. Data governance solutions help you understand what data you have, where that data resides and how it can be used.
With the rise of data-driven marketing and remote work, compliance regulations are increasingly prevalent. Use data governance to promote security and compliance, and reduce the risk of breaches and fines.
Business intelligence tools are only as good as the data that feeds them. Data governance helps connect information across systems and identify meaningful relationships to get the most out of an organization’s data.
Data governance practice helps ensure accurate and protected customer data. As a result, analytics teams can innovate and automate specific tasks with machine learning algorithms, achieving greater growth and more targeted selling.
Create a trusted, business-ready data foundation. Automate with IBM Cloud Pak® for Data to optimize data trust, protection and compliance with active, end-to-end policy management.
Using IBM tools, insurer CZ created masked, privacy-protected subsets of its production data, empowering testers to deliver high-quality software while keeping clients’ data secure.
By implementing data governance and privacy, Denmark’s largest bank inputs and stores data more effectively, all while maintaining rigorous compliance standards.
With IBM Cloud Pak® for Data, banking giant ING improves data governance and user access in a hybrid cloud environment.
Schedule a 30-minute one-on-one call at no cost Talk with experts who have worked with thousands of clients to build winning strategies for data, analytics and AI.
Connect with experts and peers to elevate technical expertise, solve problems and share insights.