Application Integration vs. Data Integration

An application integration creates connectors between two or more applications so they can work with one another.

By unifying the apps’ workflows and merging the data in real time, the integration eliminates data silos and increases efficiency throughout the organization. For example, a company may want to integrate an instant messaging tool like Slack with Salesforce for faster, more efficient follow-up on leads. Here, application integration enables users to seamlessly share information between the two.

Application integration is also a way for companies to connect cloud-based and SaaS applications to on-premises and legacy systems so employees can use newer tools and technology with existing systems.

Benefits of application integration include following:

Saving time: Integrating the data from two or more applications can reduce the tedious work of transporting data back and forth manually.

Integrating the data from two or more applications can reduce the tedious work of transporting data back and forth manually. Increasing functionality: Combining the capabilities of multiple applications, such as a banking app with a bookkeeping app, makes work more efficient, increases productivity and adds value to the user.

Combining the capabilities of multiple applications, such as a banking app with a bookkeeping app, makes work more efficient, increases productivity and adds value to the user. Encouraging the exchange of information: Connecting applications throughout the organization eliminates silos that prevent various teams and departments from sharing ideas. Application integration helps foster a culture of collaboration.

To learn about enterprise application integration (also called enterprise integration), read “Enterprise Integration: What It Is and Why It’s Important.”