Dynatrace provides monitoring and optimization insights for your business-critical applications. IBM® Turbonomic® software discovers the applications managed by the Dynatrace platform, as well as their performance metrics, and uses that information to make smarter resourcing decisions for the VMs that support those applications.
Entities
Application
Service
Process
Container
Host
Metrics
Virtual CPU
Transactions
Heap
Response time
SLA commodity
Actions generated
The IBM Turbonomic platform does not recommend actions for Dynatrace applications. However, it considers resource utilization by these applications when recommending actions for the underlying VMs.
Supported versions
Dynatrace integration is one of several application performance management integrations available for the IBM Turbonomic platform. Connect to application management tooling and use application metrics to inform and automate smarter resourcing decisions.
Leverage automation that mitigates app performance risks and maximizes elasticity.
Leverage application metrics to make smarter resourcing decisions.
