Dynatrace integration
Get visibility, insight and automated actions to continuously help ensure app performance
How it works

Dynatrace provides monitoring and optimization insights for your business-critical applications. IBM® Turbonomic® software discovers the applications managed by the Dynatrace platform, as well as their performance metrics, and uses that information to make smarter resourcing decisions for the VMs that support those applications.

Data discovered

Entities

  • Application

  • Service

  • Process

  • Container

  • Host

Metrics

  • Virtual CPU

  • Transactions

  • Heap

  • Response time 

  • SLA commodity

Actions generated

The IBM Turbonomic platform does not recommend actions for Dynatrace applications. However, it considers resource utilization by these applications when recommending actions for the underlying VMs.

Supported versions

  • Dynatrace 1.1+
More APM integrations

Dynatrace integration is one of several application performance management integrations available for the IBM Turbonomic platform. Connect to application management tooling and use application metrics to inform and automate smarter resourcing decisions.

Leverage automation that mitigates app performance risks and maximizes elasticity.

Leverage application metrics to make smarter resourcing decisions.

Leverage performance metrics from applications and databases observed by New Relic to make smarter resourcing decisions.

Monitor and collect metrics in real time and automatically help ensure application performance.

Deliver observability and automated actions to assure the performance of all applications.

 

