Cisco AppDynamics integration

Cisco AppDynamics is an application performance management (APM) solution that provides real-time insights into your business applications. The IBM® Turbonomic® platform leverages the application metrics to make smarter resourcing decisions in the underlying infrastructure. By integrating IBM Turbonomic software with your APM solution, you can turn observability into action and help ensure performance while minimizing cost.
Entities
Business application
Business transaction
Tier
Node
Database
Server
Metrics
For business transactions, business applications and services, IBM Turbonomic software pulls transactions and response time data.
For application components, IBM Turbonomic software pulls virtual CPU (vCPU), virtual memory (vMEM), transactions, heap, response time, connections, collection time and threads data.
For databases, IBM Turbonomic software pulls vCPU, vMEM, transactions, heap, dbMEM, connections, collection time, threads, transaction log, and DB cache hit rate data.
Actions generated
Resize heap
Resize thread pool
Resize connection capacity
Suspend VM
Provision VM
Note: Application reconfiguration actions are recommend actions because they require code and configuration changes and a restart of your application.
