Cisco AppDynamics integration
Leverage application metrics to make smarter resourcing decisions
IBM Turbonomic Cisco AppDynamics integration
How it works

Cisco AppDynamics is an application performance management (APM) solution that provides real-time insights into your business applications. The IBM® Turbonomic® platform leverages the application metrics to make smarter resourcing decisions in the underlying infrastructure. By integrating IBM Turbonomic software with your APM solution, you can turn observability into action and help ensure performance while minimizing cost.

Data discovered

Entities

  • Business application

  • Business transaction

  • Tier

  • Node

  • Database

  • Server

Metrics

  • For business transactions, business applications and services, IBM Turbonomic software pulls transactions and response time data.

  • For application components, IBM Turbonomic software pulls virtual CPU (vCPU), virtual memory (vMEM), transactions, heap, response time, connections, collection time and threads data.

  • For databases, IBM Turbonomic software pulls vCPU, vMEM, transactions, heap, dbMEM, connections, collection time, threads, transaction log, and DB cache hit rate data.

Actions generated

  • Resize heap

  • Resize thread pool

  • Resize connection capacity

  • Suspend VM

  • Provision VM 

Note: Application reconfiguration actions are recommend actions because they require code and configuration changes and a restart of your application.

Supported versions

  • AppDynamics 4.1+
More APM integrations

Cisco AppDynamics integration is one of several application performance management integrations available for the IBM Turbonomic platform. Connect to application management tooling and use application metrics to inform and automate smarter resourcing decisions.

Leverage automation that mitigates app performance risks and maximizes elasticity.

Get visibility, insight and automated actions to continuously help ensure app performance.

Leverage performance metrics from applications and databases observed by New Relic to make smarter resourcing decisions.

Monitor and collect metrics in real time and automatically help ensure application performance.

Deliver observability and automated actions to assure the performance of all applications.

 

