Datadog integration
Deliver observability and automated actions to assure the performance of all applications
Turbonomic integrations illustration
How it works

The integration between IBM® Turbonomic® and Datadog brings together AI-driven resource optimization and real-time monitoring. By combining Turbonomic's dynamic resource allocation with Datadog's observability tools, organizations can proactively enhance their cloud infrastructure and application performance. This synergy enables efficient resource utilization, quick identification of issues, and proactive scaling for optimized reliability and user satisfaction.

Data discovered

Entities

  • Business application
  • Business transaction 
  • Service
  • Application component
  • Container 
  • Virtual machine

Metrics

  • Response time 
  • Transactions 
  • Virtual CPU
  • Virtual memory 
  • Heap
  • Remaining GC capacity 

Actions generated

  • Resize heap (recommendation only)
Datadog integration is one of several application performance management integrations available for the Turbonomic platform. Connect to application management tooling and use application metrics to inform and automate smarter resourcing decisions.

Leverage application metrics to make smarter resourcing decisions.

Get visibility, insight and automated actions to continuously help ensure app performance.

Leverage performance metrics from applications and databases observed by New Relic to make smarter resourcing decisions.

Monitor and collect metrics in real time and automatically help ensure application performance.

Correlate application SLOs with underlying infrastructure resourcing.

