New Relic integration

New Relic is an observability platform for building better applications. The IBM® Turbonomic® platform discovers the applications and databases that are observed by New Relic, as well as the associated performance metrics, and uses that information to make smarter resourcing decisions for the VMs that support those applications.

With this integration, the IBM Turbonomic platform supports the following applications: Java, .NET, Node.js, Python, PHP, and GO. For databases it supports MySQL, MS SQL, OracleDB, and MongoDB.

