New Relic integration

How it works

New Relic is an observability platform for building better applications. The IBM® Turbonomic® platform discovers the applications and databases that are observed by New Relic, as well as the associated performance metrics, and uses that information to make smarter resourcing decisions for the VMs that support those applications. 

With this integration, the IBM Turbonomic platform supports the following applications: Java, .NET, Node.js, Python, PHP, and GO. For databases it supports MySQL, MS SQL, OracleDB, and MongoDB.

Data discovered

Entities

  • Business transaction

  • Service 

  • Application component

  • Database server 

  • Virtual machine

Metrics

  • Application/application server:

  • Virtual CPU

  • Virtual memory

  • Transactions

  • Heap

  • Response time

  • Connections

  • Remaining garbage capacity collection

  • Threads 
     

  • Databases:

  • Virtual memory

  • Transactions

  • dbMEM

  • Connections

  • DB cache hit rate

Actions generated

  • Application/application servers:

  • Resize heap

  • Resize thread pool

  • Resize connection capacity

  • Suspend VM (recommendation only)

  • Provision VM (recommendation only) 
     

  • Virtual machines:

  • Provision additional resources (vMem, vCPU)

  • Reconfigure virtual machine

Supported versions

  • New Relic 4.1+
