New Relic is an observability platform for building better applications. The IBM® Turbonomic® platform discovers the applications and databases that are observed by New Relic, as well as the associated performance metrics, and uses that information to make smarter resourcing decisions for the VMs that support those applications.
With this integration, the IBM Turbonomic platform supports the following applications: Java, .NET, Node.js, Python, PHP, and GO. For databases it supports MySQL, MS SQL, OracleDB, and MongoDB.
Entities
Business transaction
Service
Application component
Database server
Virtual machine
Metrics
Application/application server:
Virtual CPU
Virtual memory
Transactions
Heap
Response time
Connections
Remaining garbage capacity collection
Threads
Databases:
Virtual memory
Transactions
dbMEM
Connections
DB cache hit rate
Actions generated
Application/application servers:
Resize heap
Resize thread pool
Resize connection capacity
Suspend VM (recommendation only)
Provision VM (recommendation only)
Virtual machines:
Provision additional resources (vMem, vCPU)
Reconfigure virtual machine
Supported versions
New Relic integration is one of several application performance management integrations available for the IBM Turbonomic platform. Connect to application management tooling and use application metrics to inform and automate smarter resourcing decisions.
Leverage automation that mitigates app performance risks and maximizes elasticity.
Leverage application metrics to make smarter resourcing decisions.
Get visibility, insight and automated actions to continuously help ensure app performance.
Monitor and collect metrics in real time and automatically help ensure application performance.