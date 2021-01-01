Learn how to overcome the 5 most critical procure-to-pay challenges with IBM® Process Mining.
Learn the benefits of using process mining to develop a successful automation strategy for your end-to-end business processes.
Discover how IBM helps manage risk, improves decision-making and optimizes the returns of digital transformation initiatives.
Learn how Comparus GmbH has facilitated the digital transformation of banks for decades by using AI for innovative process orchestration.
See how BBVA, Argentina’s oldest private bank boosted their foreign trade transaction volume by 20% with smarter workload management.
Discover how Max Mara, a leader in “ready-to-wear” designer clothing, redesigned their order to cash process, enhancing the client's shopping experience and leveraging process mining software for smarter, ROI-focused business enhancements.
Learn how a one of America’s largest state governments decreased their process lead time from 5 days to just 15 hours and saved USD 1.4 million by cutting out process violations and inefficiencies.
Discover how an electric power provider leveraged AI to analyze their purchasing, unlocking an 80% cut in order processing time and eliminating 67% of redundant steps for a smoother procurement journey.
Discover how Credem, Italy's largest bank, steamlined its operations, cutting loan processing times by 70% and saving €1.4 million through automating 91 key processes.
See how a global manufacturer uncovered the causes of logistical delays and enhanced their order to cash flow—cutting delivery date changes, trimming lead times by 3 days, and automating 75% of delivery activities.
IBM Process Mining Named a Leader in NelsonHall’s NEAT Assessment for Process Discovery & Mining, 2021.
IBM recognized as a leader in the SPARK Matrix : Digital Twin of an Organization (DTO) Solution, 2022.
Forrester's study reveals: make continuous process optimization your business imperative.
Elevate your IBM BAW workflows with process mining insights. Learn to streamline operations, integrate data seamlessly, and discover real-world success stories of operational excellence.
Dive into the future of process optimization with IBM Process Mining's Q2 update. Experience cutting-edge AI enhancements and explore the comprehensive Process Application Library for peak efficiency.
Join us to uncover the newest IBM Process Mining features, pushing the frontiers of AI-driven process improvement and efficiency. Engage with experts and gain exclusive roadmap insights for future-ready process management.
Discover the secrets to extreme process optimization with IBM Process Mining. Join industry leaders from IBM Consulting as they unveil powerful insights to magnify efficiency, spot errors, and drive transformative outcomes.
Use IBM Process Mining to Boost Efficiency of IBM Business Automation Workflow Processes.
Discover the latest advancements introduced in Q3 2023 and preview future innovations.
Want to know how to save +USD 1.1 million with process optimization? Unearth the Forrester Total Economic Impact™ (TEI) Study findings on IBM Process Mining. See how clients transformed their bottom line, minimized errors, and soared past their competition.
Discover how to easily plan, deploy and scale successful automation initiatives with IBM and Forrester.
Learn how to gain a competitive edge and harness intelligent operational resilience to drive results with IBM and HFS Research.
Process mining applies data science algorithms to event logs to identify inefficiencies and opportunities for improvement.
Task mining uses desktop interaction data to understand steps involved in an activity within a larger process to analyze how people get their work done.
Process mining can provide value and be applied to different industries and use cases.
Process mining provides tools and methodologies needed to unlock data to show how processes work, how people do their job and where problems originate.
Process mining, process modeling and process mapping are distinct, but related, methods of visualizing and analyzing business processes.
Breaking the silo between process optimization and automation with IBM Process Mining and Process Applications.
Business leaders know that their organization’s success relies on its ability to keep essential processes running smoothly and efficiently. Innovative tools like process mining allow your experts to accomplish faster and more successful process optimization projects.
Complete training and certifications to sharpen your skill and demonstrate your knowledge.
Learn from other process mining users, share tips and stay on top of trends.
Get information on how to analyze processes, manage your account and use advanced features.
Get guidance from IBM thought leaders in an automation innovation workshop, at no cost to you.
Speak with an IBM expert about the ideal solution to accelerate outcomes for your business with no commitment.
Try a business-framing session with us at no charge. See how IBM Garage can work with you to speed transformation.