Guides Overcome procure-to-pay challenges

Learn how to overcome the 5 most critical procure-to-pay challenges with IBM® Process Mining.

 Incorporate process mining in RPA strategy

Learn the benefits of using process mining to develop a successful automation strategy for your end-to-end business processes.

 Drive digital transformation

Discover how IBM helps manage risk, improves decision-making and optimizes the returns of digital transformation initiatives.

Process mining customer stories

See how BoB-Cardif Life Insurance achieved a 70% reduction in process time and an ROI of up to 176% Read the story
Using AI to rethink bank processes

Learn how Comparus GmbH has facilitated the digital transformation of banks for decades by using AI for innovative process orchestration.

 Boosting international trade productivity

See how BBVA, Argentina’s oldest private bank boosted their foreign trade transaction volume by 20% with smarter workload management.

 Improving the client purchase journey

Discover how Max Mara, a leader in “ready-to-wear” designer clothing, redesigned their order to cash process, enhancing the client's shopping experience and leveraging process mining software for smarter, ROI-focused business enhancements.

 Enhancing procure-to-pay efficiency

Learn how a one of America’s largest state governments decreased their process lead time from 5 days to just 15 hours and saved USD 1.4 million by cutting out process violations and inefficiencies.

 Procurement process flow optimization

Discover how an electric power provider leveraged AI to analyze their purchasing, unlocking an 80% cut in order processing time and eliminating 67% of redundant steps for a smoother procurement journey.

 Transforming loan processing

Discover how Credem, Italy's largest bank, steamlined its operations, cutting loan processing times by 70% and saving €1.4 million through automating 91 key processes.

 Optimizing workflows

See how a global manufacturer uncovered the causes of logistical delays and enhanced their order to cash flow—cutting delivery date changes, trimming lead times by 3 days, and automating 75% of delivery activities.

Process Mining and RPA: Meet the Ultimate Automation Power Couple
Market Research NelsonHall NEAT Assessment

IBM Process Mining Named a Leader in NelsonHall’s NEAT Assessment for Process Discovery & Mining, 2021.

 Quadrant Knowledge

IBM recognized as a leader in the SPARK Matrix : Digital Twin of an Organization (DTO) Solution, 2022.

 Future-Proof Your Firm’s Process Optimization Strategy

Forrester's study reveals: make continuous process optimization your business imperative.

Webinars

Use Process Mining to Boost Efficiency of IBM Business Automation Workflow

Elevate your IBM BAW workflows with process mining insights. Learn to streamline operations, integrate data seamlessly, and discover real-world success stories of operational excellence.

 What's New with IBM Process Mining: AI Innovations & Library Demo

Dive into the future of process optimization with IBM Process Mining's Q2 update. Experience cutting-edge AI enhancements and explore the comprehensive Process Application Library for peak efficiency.

 Transform your processes: IBM Process Mining's newest innovations unveiled

Join us to uncover the newest IBM Process Mining features, pushing the frontiers of AI-driven process improvement and efficiency. Engage with experts and gain exclusive roadmap insights for future-ready process management.

 Unlock Extreme Process Optimization with IBM Process Mining

Discover the secrets to extreme process optimization with IBM Process Mining. Join industry leaders from IBM Consulting as they unveil powerful insights to magnify efficiency, spot errors, and drive transformative outcomes.

 Leverage AI to improve process efficiency and maximize ROI

Use IBM Process Mining to Boost Efficiency of IBM Business Automation Workflow Processes.

 What's new and upcoming with IBM Process Mining

Discover the latest advancements introduced in Q3 2023 and preview future innovations.

 Unlocking Significant ROI: Inside the Forrester Study on IBM Process Mining

Want to know how to save +USD 1.1 million with process optimization? Unearth the Forrester Total Economic Impact™ (TEI) Study findings on IBM Process Mining. See how clients transformed their bottom line, minimized errors, and soared past their competition.

 Why process mining is critical for success

Discover how to easily plan, deploy and scale successful automation initiatives with IBM and Forrester.

 Create your automation strategy with IBM Process Mining

Learn how to gain a competitive edge and harness intelligent operational resilience to drive results with IBM and HFS Research.
Articles and blogs What is process mining?

Process mining applies data science algorithms to event logs to identify inefficiencies and opportunities for improvement.

 What is task mining?

Task mining uses desktop interaction data to understand steps involved in an activity within a larger process to analyze how people get their work done.

 Why use process mining?

Process mining can provide value and be applied to different industries and use cases.

 The art of automation

Process mining provides tools and methodologies needed to unlock data to show how processes work, how people do their job and where problems originate.

 What’s the difference?

Process mining, process modeling and process mapping are distinct, but related, methods of visualizing and analyzing business processes.

 Why Leveraging Intelligent Automation is Key to Driving Your Organization’s Digital Transformation

Breaking the silo between process optimization and automation with IBM Process Mining and Process Applications.

 How process mining improves IT service management to save your business time and money

Business leaders know that their organization’s success relies on its ability to keep essential processes running smoothly and efficiently. Innovative tools like process mining allow your experts to accomplish faster and more successful process optimization projects.

Practice Earn badges and certifications

Complete training and certifications to sharpen your skill and demonstrate your knowledge.

 Join the process mining community

Learn from other process mining users, share tips and stay on top of trends.

 View technical documentation

Get information on how to analyze processes, manage your account and use advanced features.

 Schedule a complimentary workshop

Get guidance from IBM thought leaders in an automation innovation workshop, at no cost to you.

 Book a no-cost consultation

Speak with an IBM expert about the ideal solution to accelerate outcomes for your business with no commitment.

 Try IBM Garage®

Try a business-framing session with us at no charge. See how IBM Garage can work with you to speed transformation.
