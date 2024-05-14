Process mining is a technique that applies specialized data mining algorithms to system processes in order to better understand workflows, uncover bottlenecks and gain actionable insights into process management.

IBM developed the IBM® Process Mining tool, a software solution that automatically discovers, monitors and optimizes business processes to achieve operational efficiency. The Process Mining solution is included as a foundational capability across all IBM Cloud Pak® for Automation offerings, including IBM Cloud Pak for Business Automation.

The state used IBM Process Mining to map out its current workflow and track the progress of the SAP SRM system integration. Using the software’s discovery tool, data from both management systems was optimized to create a single, comprehensive process model. With the end-to-end process mapped out, the state was able to monitor all its process activities and review the performance of specific agencies.

This process analysis revealed a few critical areas of opportunity.

First, the state expected purchase order data to be transferred to SAP ECC instantaneously. IBM Process Mining discovered that in most cases, data transfers were taking the agencies about seven days to complete. This delay created longer process lead times and hindered the state’s ability to provide new public services.

Next, the state learned that some agencies had created an inverse data transfer flow during the purchase order activity. In Department A, 70% of purchase orders were created directly on SAP ECC and then replicated on SAP SRM, while Department B carried out 100% of its purchase orders the same way. The latter resulted in an unexpected data transfer flow that caused process deviations, longer lead times and compliance issues.

Lastly, the state discovered that two agencies were completing invoice steps in the wrong order. The proper procedure for paying invoices is: invoice registered, invoice send payment and invoice cleared.

Department C wasn’t performing the send payment activity. The agency also cleared invoices before registering them, a process deviation that cost the state USD 1.2 million on over 60 million spend. When invoices were registered before clearance, the process resulted in a significant decrease in these expenditures.

Department D was sending invoice payments, registering the invoices and then clearing them. Performing the process out of order cost the state another USD 0.2 million on 10 million spend. When the process was done in the correct sequence, the state was able to avoid noncompliance and its associated fees.