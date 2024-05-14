One large and diversified electric power provider in the US knew it had a problem with maverick buying and was intent on getting to the bottom of it. That meant drilling down into historic purchasing data to get a granular understanding of where the deviations were occurring, and from there, to gauge the true scope of the problem. The company turned to myInvenio, an IBM Company, to put process analytics to work.

Using IBM® Process Mining a process discovery and modeling tool that’s part of the IBM Cloud Pak® for Business Automation solution, the team worked closely with the company’s manager of procurement. In the first part of the project, the team captured roughly a year’s worth of data flows from the Purchasing Module of the IBM Maximo® Utilities suite, the company’s core asset management platform. The flows mainly involved the company’s purchasing and warehouse accounting departments, spanning multiple lines of business (LoB).

Once the data was fed into IBM Process Mining, its underlying AI-based models broke it all down into telltale maps of each step of the P2P process—from requisitioning and PO to receipt and invoicing—for each LoB. To the Manager of Purchasing, the value of these models wasn’t only their ability to pinpoint problems with the prevailing “as-is” flows, but also their ability to take a fresh, data-driven look at what the ideal process could be, often called the happy path. “We gained a view into what was actually happening across our P2P processes that we truly never had before,” he explains. “And it also gave us a more objective perspective on what the optimal baseline process looked like, not from process experts, but from the data itself.”

Among the model’s key outputs was the finding that just 20% of materials-related purchasing activities—the buying of spare parts and the like—followed the optimal procurement path. For the 80% of activities that did not conform to the happy path, the average order lead time was more than 30% longer, due largely to the extra time spent on invoice matching and order reworking.

Services procurement fared little better. While the IBM Process Mining model found just 10 steps in the optimal process path, the average nonconforming path was found to have nearly 30. To the Manager of Purchasing, seeing why proved a moment of revelation. “We knew that order re-working was a significant issue,” he says. “But the fact that more than 50% of service procurement orders required it was a true surprise, and the data showed it was real.”