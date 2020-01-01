Home Supply chain Sterling Order and Fulfillment Order Management B2C Order Management

IBM Sterling® Order Management helps you deliver the perfect order with a complete omnichannel order fulfillment platform

Keep customer promises with an integrated shopping experience built on a seamless omnichannel retail solution

Today’s customer demands evolve rapidly regardless of in-store or e-commerce shopping. Not only do they expect inventory to be in stock, but they also expect greener fulfillment options and excellent customer support options. To enrich the customer journey across physical stores and e-commerce platforms, you need an advanced B2C omnichannel strategy and order management platform designed to help you keep pace with quickly changing customer demands.

IBM Sterling® Order Management empowers retailers to exceed customer expectations by accelerating automation and digital transformation with simple, scalable technology. Provide a frictionless user experience across all touchpoints that’s built on reliable customer data to deliver on the promises you make.

Sophisticated inventory promising: Your superpower for next-generation omnichannel experiences.
Benefits Three weeks for time-to-market

Procure quick implementations to fast-track digital transformation and delivery of exceptional customer experiences.

 USD 4.2 million average increase due to available and visible inventory

Manage inventory in real time to help accurately guarantee availability and delivery to every customer.1

 30% reduction in order processing cost

Build flawless execution across every channel—digital and physical.2

 170% ROI in three years by using technology to minimize costs

Satisfy customers and gain repeat business and referrals to continually expand your business.1

 2.5 times more value with a hybrid cloud platform

Build for the future and strengthen infrastructure flexibility with hybrid cloud.3
Case studies Sally Beauty Holdings

Sally Beauty adapted to customer behavior shifts during the COVID-19 pandemic by implementing ship-from-store capabilities in only three weeks.

 Eileen Fisher

Fashion retail brand Eileen Fisher delivered consistent, high-quality customer experiences with omnichannel order management.

Follett Corporation

Follett Corporation increased revenue by unifying 1,200 online stores.

 IBM Sterling Order Management

Deliver optimal customer experiences with a complete omnichannel order fulfillment platform.

Omnichannel fulfillment checklist

Use this checklist to help develop your digital transformation strategy to enable revenue growth and customer satisfaction.

Related products

Customize your order management system with products related to IBM Sterling Order Management or extend its capabilities through add-ons.

 IBM Sterling® Intelligent Promising

Enhance shopper experiences from discovery to delivery.

 IBM Sterling® Configure, Price and Quote

Transform and automate configuration, pricing and quoting of complex products and services for your retail business.

 IBM Sterling® Call Center

Give your customer service representatives access to critical order fulfillment features in a UI designed for call centers.

 IBM Sterling® Store Engagement

Help store associates provide superior customer service, increasing customer engagement and larger cart sizes.

 IBM Sterling® Order Management Supply Chain Resiliency

Manage your end-to-end supply chain with real-time visibility and actionable workflows powered by AI and machine learning.
Footnotes

The Total Economic Impact of IBM Sterling Order Management, Forrester Consulting, July 2020
2 IBM Institute for Business Value, June 2020
3 The hybrid cloud platform advantage (PDF), IBM Institute for Business Value, June 2020