IBM Sterling® Order Management helps you deliver the perfect order with a complete omnichannel order fulfillment platform
Today’s customer demands evolve rapidly regardless of in-store or e-commerce shopping. Not only do they expect inventory to be in stock, but they also expect greener fulfillment options and excellent customer support options. To enrich the customer journey across physical stores and e-commerce platforms, you need an advanced B2C omnichannel strategy and order management platform designed to help you keep pace with quickly changing customer demands.
IBM Sterling® Order Management empowers retailers to exceed customer expectations by accelerating automation and digital transformation with simple, scalable technology. Provide a frictionless user experience across all touchpoints that’s built on reliable customer data to deliver on the promises you make.
Procure quick implementations to fast-track digital transformation and delivery of exceptional customer experiences.
Manage inventory in real time to help accurately guarantee availability and delivery to every customer.1
Build flawless execution across every channel—digital and physical.2
Satisfy customers and gain repeat business and referrals to continually expand your business.1
Build for the future and strengthen infrastructure flexibility with hybrid cloud.3
Sally Beauty adapted to customer behavior shifts during the COVID-19 pandemic by implementing ship-from-store capabilities in only three weeks.
Fashion retail brand Eileen Fisher delivered consistent, high-quality customer experiences with omnichannel order management.
Follett Corporation increased revenue by unifying 1,200 online stores.
