Today’s customer demands evolve rapidly regardless of in-store or e-commerce shopping. Not only do they expect inventory to be in stock, but they also expect greener fulfillment options and excellent customer support options. To enrich the customer journey across physical stores and e-commerce platforms, you need an advanced B2C omnichannel strategy and order management platform designed to help you keep pace with quickly changing customer demands.

IBM Sterling® Order Management empowers retailers to exceed customer expectations by accelerating automation and digital transformation with simple, scalable technology. Provide a frictionless user experience across all touchpoints that’s built on reliable customer data to deliver on the promises you make.