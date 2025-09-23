Take control of your physical infrastructure with real-time insights and AI-enabled asset strategies
To address rising energy demands and cost pressures, data centers must evolve beyond traditional uptime metrics focus toward a model of continuous operational excellence—driven by intelligent, integrated asset management. IBM® Maximo® empowers organizations to digitize the entire data center asset lifecycle, delivering AI-powered insights, proactive maintenance and real-time visibility across critical infrastructure, to reduce both energy consumption and operational costs.
From optimizing energy efficiency, to enabling the long-sought goal of condition-based maintenance, Maximo helps extend the life of critical facility assets. It transforms operational complexity into control—so you can scale with confidence, cut costs and automate sustainable performance.
Extend the life of an asset with AI-driven insights to optimize maintenance and reduce wear—keeping critical infrastructure running longer and more efficiently.
Track and optimize power and asset usage through intelligent monitoring, out of the box dashboards and analytics to reduce the carbon footprint and automate ESG reporting.
Use real-time insights and condition-based maintenance to assess physical asset health, enabling smarter decisions and reducing unplanned downtime across your critical infrastructure.
With AI-enabled operations and mobile access, automate tasks and streamline workflows, helping teams work smarter and faster.
Streamline and continuously improve your data center operations
Whether you’re finding issues, closing compliance gaps or optimizing your next upgrade, Maximo enables data center technician teams to act faster, reduce downtime and drive operational excellence—all within a unified experience.
From natural language conversations with your data to intelligent insights, Maximo enterprise asset management built with IBM watsonx®, brings AI service into your maintenance and operational workflows to streamline work order management.
Optimize asset uptime and efficiency
Maximo helps ensure uptime and efficiency of physical data center assets—servers, heating, cooling and power—through real-time monitoring and asset health dashboards with AI-driven insights. Maximo extends asset life, lowers costs and supports sustainability goals with advanced analytics, automation and enterprise-wide visibility, enabling organizations to move to condition-based maintenance for optimized resource use and reduced downtime.
Plan strategic asset investments
Strategically plan and prioritize data center investments with AI-driven insights, scenario modeling and lifecycle cost analysis. Maximo enables smarter capital allocation, aligning with business goals, compliance needs and sustainability targets. Integrated with ERP, IoT and IBM Apptio®, it supports data-driven decisions that extend asset life and reduce total cost of ownership.
Manage facilities with intelligence and precision
Gain real-time visibility into facilities operations with AI and IoT-powered insights. Optimize space and leases, energy spent and asset utilization while ensuring uptime and compliance. Maximo supports smart space planning, streamlined lease management and automated workflows—helping data centers operate efficiently, scale rapidly and meet sustainability goals with a unified, lifecycle-based solution.
Benchmark energy and environmental performance
Review and benchmark energy consumption and cost at a portfolio level and identify outliers and opportunities to save. Calculate GHG emissions, meet climate disclosure requirements and deliver insights to inform emissions reduction efforts.
Safeguard 24/7 financial operations with continuous uptime through proactive maintenance and real-time monitoring. Maximo supports compliance with centralized, auditable records of asset performance and inspections. It optimizes asset lifecycles, reducing costs and extending longevity. Advanced energy monitoring supports ESG goals while integrated IT and facilities management enables faster response and greater agility, resilience and accountability across banking infrastructure.
IBM Maximo helps government data centers boost efficiency, cut costs and address compliance constrains. It centralizes asset management and enables proactive maintenance to minimize downtime and streamline operations. This approach leads to data-driven planning, enhanced security, regulatory adherence and extended asset lifespan. Ultimately, it ensures reliable public service delivery.
In the telecommunications industry, data centers are mission-critical infrastructure that must operate with maximum uptime and efficiency. With the explosive growth of AI, telcos are poised for a major performance and cost leap. IBM Maximo empowers telecom providers to proactively manage their data center physical infrastructure with AI-driven insights, proactive maintenance and real-time monitoring that drive operational and energy efficiencies. By centralizing operations and automating workflows, Maximo helps reduce unplanned outages, optimize energy usage and extend asset life—ensuring reliable service delivery and supporting the rapid growth of network demand.
The computer services industry demands extreme data center uptime, seamless IT/OT integration, rapid asset lifecycles and stringent security. IBM Maximo offers proactive maintenance for critical power, cooling and IT assets, drastically cutting downtime. It provides a unified platform for physical and IT asset management, optimizing density and rapid deployments. Maximo also ensures compliance and robust audit trails for client data security, supporting efficient, high-performing and compliant service delivery.
