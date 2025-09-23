Maximo for Data Centers

Take control of your physical infrastructure with real-time insights and AI-enabled asset strategies

Power data centers with intelligent asset insights

To address rising energy demands and cost pressures, data centers must evolve beyond traditional uptime metrics focus toward a model of continuous operational excellence—driven by intelligent, integrated asset management. IBM® Maximo® empowers organizations to digitize the entire data center asset lifecycle, delivering AI-powered insights, proactive maintenance and real-time visibility across critical infrastructure, to reduce both energy consumption and operational costs.

From optimizing energy efficiency, to enabling the long-sought goal of condition-based maintenance, Maximo helps extend the life of critical facility assets. It transforms operational complexity into control—so you can scale with confidence, cut costs and automate sustainable performance.

Maximize asset ROI

Extend the life of an asset with AI-driven insights to optimize maintenance and reduce wear—keeping critical infrastructure running longer and more efficiently.
Lower energy costs

Track and optimize power and asset usage through intelligent monitoring, out of the box dashboards and analytics to reduce the carbon footprint and automate ESG reporting. 
Cut downtime with insights

Use real-time insights and condition-based maintenance to assess physical asset health, enabling smarter decisions and reducing unplanned downtime across your critical infrastructure. 
Technician Efficiency

With AI-enabled operations and mobile access, automate tasks and streamline workflows, helping teams work smarter and faster.

What you can do

Asset management Asset performance management Asset investment planning Facilities management Energy and environmental insights

Industries

See how IBM capabilities can provide holistic data centers asset management and automation tools across industries.
Banking, Insurance, Financial Services

Safeguard 24/7 financial operations with continuous uptime through proactive maintenance and real-time monitoring. Maximo supports compliance with centralized, auditable records of asset performance and inspections. It optimizes asset lifecycles, reducing costs and extending longevity. Advanced energy monitoring supports ESG goals while integrated IT and facilities management enables faster response and greater agility, resilience and accountability across banking infrastructure.
Government

IBM Maximo helps government data centers boost efficiency, cut costs and address compliance constrains. It centralizes asset management and enables proactive maintenance to minimize downtime and streamline operations. This approach leads to data-driven planning, enhanced security, regulatory adherence and extended asset lifespan. Ultimately, it ensures reliable public service delivery.
Telecommunications

In the telecommunications industry, data centers are mission-critical infrastructure that must operate with maximum uptime and efficiency. With the explosive growth of AI, telcos are poised for a major performance and cost leap. IBM Maximo empowers telecom providers to proactively manage their data center physical infrastructure with AI-driven insights, proactive maintenance and real-time monitoring that drive operational and energy efficiencies. By centralizing operations and automating workflows, Maximo helps reduce unplanned outages, optimize energy usage and extend asset life—ensuring reliable service delivery and supporting the rapid growth of network demand.
Computer services

The computer services industry demands extreme data center uptime, seamless IT/OT integration, rapid asset lifecycles and stringent security. IBM Maximo offers proactive maintenance for critical power, cooling and IT assets, drastically cutting downtime. It provides a unified platform for physical and IT asset management, optimizing density and rapid deployments. Maximo also ensures compliance and robust audit trails for client data security, supporting efficient, high-performing and compliant service delivery.

