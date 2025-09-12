Data center optimization

Intelligent automation improves performance and efficiency across hybrid and virtualized environments

23 September 2025

Optimize VMware, Red Hat® OpenShift® and beyond with Turbonomic

 

See how you can continuously analyze demand in real-time, maximize resource utilization and optimize workloads across VMs, containers and on-prem infrastructure.

Optimize virtual workloads across your data centers

IBM® Turbonomic® brings trusted automation and full-stack visibility to your data center. By continuously analyzing real-time demand, it ensures applications get the resources they need to perform reliably. You can reduce waste, improve efficiency, cost-savings and operate with confidence across hybrid and virtualized environments.
Benefits
Assure app performance at scale

Align resources to real-time demand so applications run reliably across workloads and clusters in your data center.
Improve data center efficiency

Automate workload placement and scaling to reduce manual effort while maintaining efficiency across complex environments.
Plan data center capacity

Run scenarios to test workload growth, hardware refresh or migration plans and guide modernization with confidence.
Extend infrastructure lifecycle

Optimize host and cluster utilization to delay hardware refresh cycles and support hybrid modernization initiatives.
Reduce data center waste

Rightsize workloads to reclaim unused capacity, lower operating costs and improve resource efficiency across your data center.
Ensure governance and compliance

Apply optimization actions through ITSM workflows to align with governance and change management policies.

Exclusive offer: DigiTEL

Accelerate your return on investment

With comprehensive support from IBM Technology Expert Labs, unlock the full potential of Turbonomic with an exclusive pricing on services. 

With DigiTEL, you receive the following:

  • Hands-on sessions to accelerate digital transformation with Turbonomic.
  • Collaborate with experts to configure, execute and setup.
  • A clear path to improve performance while optimizing costs.
  • All this at a never seen before pricing!

Optimize what you already own

Real-time resource optimization

Integrating with hypervisors and container platforms, Turbonomic automates VM placement, host evacuation and container resourcing in real-time. This method reduces manual intervention and ensures workloads run efficiently across clusters.
Automated placement and scaling

Turbonomic determines the optimal initial placement of new workloads, assigning them to the right host, datastore or cluster based on demand and policy. It then continuously analyzes real-time performance metrics to automatically scale workloads up or down. This ability ensures applications always have the right resources to meet their SLAs, while preventing overprovisioning and maximizing efficiency across your data center.
Capacity planning and forecasting

With historical utilization data and scenario modeling, Turbonomic simulates workload growth, hardware refresh and migration. IT teams can run “what-if” plans to assess performance impact and guide data center modernization.
Multiplatform optimization

Turbonomic connects to VMware vCenter, Nutanix AHV, Microsoft Hyper-V, Kubernetes and OpenShift. By unifying optimization across hypervisors and containers, it ensures consistent performance in heterogeneous data center environments.
Policy-driven compliance integration

Optimization actions can be integrated into ITSM workflows and change management pipelines. Turbonomic enforces business rules while automating execution, ensuring data center efficiency aligns with governance requirements.
Client success stories USD 260K

saved on cloud spend in 12 months and carried out 5,800 automated resourcing actions in 90 days. Learn how Natura improved efficiency and performance with automation.

 Read the Natura story 228 GB

of memory reclaimed in 1 month alone while ensuring the performance of 1000 VMs. Discover how BBC Studios implemented automation to manage its IT.

 Read the BBC Studios story 30%

reduction in VMware license cost and 70% faster resourcing decisions. Read how APIS IT maximized performance of critical government services. 

 Read the APIS IT story 175K

automated resourcing actions and USD 619,000 saved. Explore how IBM TechZone delivered customized technology stacks to global users.

 Read the IBM TechZone story 2000

resizing actions executed over the course of 12 months and 650 hours freed up in 1 year. Learn how J.B. Hunt ensures app performance in hybrid cloud with IBM Turbonomic. 

 Read the J.B. Hunt story 10%

VM growth without additional hardware and automated resource decisions support. Explore how Metzler ensures application performance and preserves client SLAs.

 Read the Metzler story

Resources

Frequently asked questions (FAQ)

Yes. Turbonomic supports optimization across multiple hypervisors such as VMware, Nutanix and Microsoft Hyper-V; container platforms like OpenShift Virtualization and Kubernetes; and leading public clouds including AWS, Microsoft Azure and Google Cloud. This ability ensures consistent application performance and efficient resource use across hybrid, multicloud and diverse data center environments.

Yes. Turbonomic integrates with monitoring, orchestration and ITSM tools such as ServiceNow, vCenter, Kubernetes and public clouds. It works through standard interfaces including REST APIs, Webhooks and scripts, and provides native Kubernetes support. These integrations improve visibility and enable automated actions that align with your existing workflows.

By continuously rightsizing workloads and eliminating unused resources, data center optimization reduces overprovisioning and underprovisioning. This approach leads to lower operational and energy costs while deferring unnecessary infrastructure spending.

Turbonomic continuously analyzes workload demand and automates actions like scaling, placement and rightsizing to ensure reliable performance and efficiency across the data center. Unlike traditional tools that only provide alerts when issues arise, Turbonomic also generates actionable recommendations that users can execute manually or automatically.

Organizations using Turbonomic have reduced resource waste and licensing costs by up to 30% and assured application performance. Enterprises across industries have used it to delay infrastructure refresh cycles, reduce cloud costs, and improve service reliability.

Take the next step

Connect with our team for expert support and tailored solutions, or schedule a meeting to explore how we can help you achieve your business goals.

