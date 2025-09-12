Data center optimization

Intelligent automation improves performance and efficiency across hybrid and virtualized environments
IBM® Turbonomic® brings trusted automation and full-stack visibility to your data center. By continuously analyzing real-time demand, it ensures applications get the resources they need to perform reliably. You can reduce waste, improve efficiency, cost-savings and operate with confidence across hybrid and virtualized environments.
Align resources to real-time demand so applications run reliably across workloads and clusters in your data center.
Automate workload placement and scaling to reduce manual effort while maintaining efficiency across complex environments.
Run scenarios to test workload growth, hardware refresh or migration plans and guide modernization with confidence.
Optimize host and cluster utilization to delay hardware refresh cycles and support hybrid modernization initiatives.
Rightsize workloads to reclaim unused capacity, lower operating costs and improve resource efficiency across your data center.
Apply optimization actions through ITSM workflows to align with governance and change management policies.
Reduce VMware hardware and licensing needs along with a refresh 75% cost avoidance in year one.
This report indicates 35% cloud savings, 75% fewer performance tickets and 247% ROI in three years.
Turbonomic automates data center operations, optimizes cloud spend and increases Kubernetes efficiency.
Turbonomic earned G2 badges for ROI, grid leadership and user adoption. Check real user scores in G2's Winter reports.
Automated application resource management can drive smarter cloud cost optimization.
Turbonomic starred in "Inside the Blueprint" on Bloomberg and FOX Business.
Turbonomic helps platform and DevOps engineers optimize speed to market and application performance.
Explore data center management solutions in a live demo to drive measurable results.
IBM Turbonomic offers a 30-day free trial. No credit card required. Start your free trial now.
Yes. Turbonomic supports optimization across multiple hypervisors such as VMware, Nutanix and Microsoft Hyper-V; container platforms like OpenShift Virtualization and Kubernetes; and leading public clouds including AWS, Microsoft Azure and Google Cloud. This ability ensures consistent application performance and efficient resource use across hybrid, multicloud and diverse data center environments.
Yes. Turbonomic integrates with monitoring, orchestration and ITSM tools such as ServiceNow, vCenter, Kubernetes and public clouds. It works through standard interfaces including REST APIs, Webhooks and scripts, and provides native Kubernetes support. These integrations improve visibility and enable automated actions that align with your existing workflows.
By continuously rightsizing workloads and eliminating unused resources, data center optimization reduces overprovisioning and underprovisioning. This approach leads to lower operational and energy costs while deferring unnecessary infrastructure spending.
Turbonomic continuously analyzes workload demand and automates actions like scaling, placement and rightsizing to ensure reliable performance and efficiency across the data center. Unlike traditional tools that only provide alerts when issues arise, Turbonomic also generates actionable recommendations that users can execute manually or automatically.
Organizations using Turbonomic have reduced resource waste and licensing costs by up to 30% and assured application performance. Enterprises across industries have used it to delay infrastructure refresh cycles, reduce cloud costs, and improve service reliability.
